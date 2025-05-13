Take the most violent family vacation ever with Bob Odenkirk in the trailer for Nobody 2

Sometimes the most dangerous place for a dad is a family vacation.

Bob Odenkirk returns as suburban husband, father and workaholic assassin Hutch Mansell in the new chapter to Nobody, the hit 2021 bare-knuckle action-thriller that opened at number one at the U.S. box office. Universal has just released the fun-filled trailer for Nobody 2.

Four years after he inadvertently took on the Russian mob, Hutch remains $30 million in debt to the criminal organization and is working it off with an unending string of hits on international thugs.

As much as he likes the slam-bang action of his “job,” Hutch and his wife Becca (International Emmy nominee Connie Nielsen) find themselves overworked and drifting apart. So, they decide to take their kids (Gage Munroe, Paisley Cadorath) on a short getaway to Wild Bill’s Majestic Midway and Waterpark, the one and only place where Hutch and his brother Harry (Grammy and Emmy nominee RZA) went on a vacation as kids.

With Hutch’s dad (Emmy winner Christopher Lloyd) in tow, the family arrives in the small tourist town of Plummerville (“Plummerville is Summerville!”), eager for some fun in the sun.

But when a minor encounter with some town bullies yanks the family into the crosshairs of a corrupt theme-park operator (John Ortiz; Fast and Furious franchise, Bumblebee) and his shady sheriff (Emmy and Golden Globe nominee Colin Hanks), Hutch finds himself the focus of the most unhinged, blood-thirsty crime boss he (or anyone) has ever encountered (Emmy winning and Oscar nominated screen icon, Sharon Stone).

Nobody 2 is an 87North/Eighty Two Films/Odenkirk Provissiero Entertainment production, directed by Timo Tjahjanto (The Night Comes for Us, The Big 4). The screenplay is by returning writer Derek Kolstad (John Wick, Die Hart) and by Aaron Rabin (Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan), from a story by Derek Kolstad, based on characters created by Derek Kolstad.

This film’s returning producers are 87North founders Kelly McCormick (Bullet Train, The Fall Guy) and David Leitch (Bullet Train, The Fall Guy); Odenkirk Provissiero Entertainment founder Marc Provissiero (No Hard Feelings, PEN15), Eighty Two Films founder Braden Aftergood (Hell or High Water, Samaritan); and Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul, Breaking Bad). The executive producer is David Hyman.

Pack your bags for when Nobody 2 hits theaters on August 15.

(from left) Brady Mansell (Gage Munroe), Sammy Mansell (Paisley Cadorath), Hutch Mansell (Bob Odenkirk), David Mansell (Christopher Lloyd) and Becca Mansell (Connie Nielsen) in Nobody 2, directed by Timo Tjahjanto.

Bob Odenkirk as Hutch Mansell in Nobody 2, directed by Timo Tjahjanto.

Sharon Stone as Lendina in Nobody 2, directed by Timo Tjahjanto.

Bob Odenkirk as Hutch Mansell in Nobody 2, directed by Timo Tjahjanto.

Bob Odenkirk as Hutch Mansell in Nobody 2, directed by Timo Tjahjanto.