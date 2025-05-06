Movie News

The new buzz says Amazon MGM secured the worldwide distribution rights to The Beekeeper 2

By
Posted 3 hours ago
The Beekeeper, Jason Statham, David AyerThe Beekeeper, Jason Statham, David Ayer

Fresh off of directing the Bob Odenkirk action sequel Nobody 2 (which is now in post-production) for Universal, Timo Tjahjanto has signed on to direct the Jason Statham action sequel The Beekeeper 2. Filming on the Statham movie is expected to begin this fall. It was previously reported that the movie will, again, be made under the new Weinstein-less Miramax label, but Deadline now reveals that Amazon MGM has just secured the rights to distribute the sequel worldwide. Their sources say this new deal has cost somewhere above the realm of $50 million.

Directed by David Ayer from a screenplay written by Kurt Wimmer, The Beekeeper was an incredibly wild action flick that showed us what happens when one man’s brutal campaign for vengeance takes on national stakes after he is revealed to be a former operative of a powerful and clandestine organization known as “Beekeepers.” Statham played a character named Adam Clay, a retired clandestine human intelligence operative who sets out for revenge after his kind-hearted landlady becomes the victim of a phishing scam that steals millions of dollars from a charity she runs. Wimmer also wrote the screenplay for the sequel, but plot details have not yet been revealed.

Ayer reteamed with Statham for the film A Working Man, which came out in theaters a couple months ago and is now available on digital. While he won’t be at the helm of The Beekeeper 2 because he’s currently in production on the Brad Pitt movie The Heart of the Beast, the studio and filmmakers are hoping to get him involved with the sequel in a producing capacity.

In addition to the upcoming Nobody 2, Tjahjanto’s directing credits include The Shadow Strays, The Night Comes for UsThe Big 4Headshot, May the Devil Take You, and May the Devil Take You Too. So he has experience making some badass, hard-hitting action movies (and some creepy horror flicks, too).

Statham won’t just be reprising the role of Adam Clay for the new movie, as he’s also producing The Beekeeper 2 through his Punch Palace Productions shingle, while Chris Long is producing through Long Shot Productions. Made on a budget of $40 million, the first film earned more than $152 million at the global box office.

Source: Deadline
Tags: , , , ,

About the Author

EJ Tangonan
News Editor
2,491 Articles Published

Favorite Movies: 80s and 90s action movies, Bruce Lee movies, Jackie Chan read more movies, Die Hard, Back to the Future trilogy, Jurassic Park, Rocky IV, Speed, Terminator 1 & 2 and much more!

Likes: Movies, Acting, Writing, Photoshop, Video Editing, classic Simpsons seasons, Conan O'Brien, read more Bill Burr, plunging into YouTube rabbit holes, french fries and Pepsi and making art on his webpage https://www.deviantart.com/ejtangonan

Latest The Beekeeper News

See More

Latest Movie News

Load more articles

Shop Merch

Top 10 Movies

  1. Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning
  2. The Naked Gun (2025)
  3. Ballerina
  4. F1
  5. 28 Years Later
  6. Jurassic World: Rebirth
  7. The Fantastic Four: First Steps
  8. Superman
  9. Karate Kid: Legends
  10. Final Destination: Bloodlines

Breaking News

Top Celebrity Stories!

Grand Theft Auto VI, release date

Pop Culture

Rockstar delays GTA VI until 2026

Posted 4 days ago
Rockstar Games has put a delay on the most anticipated games ever, GTA VI, with a new window set for sometime in 2026.