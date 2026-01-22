Timo Tjahjanto reveals that the villains in The Beekeeper 2 will be something out of “anime” or “manga pages”

The buzz on Beekeeper 2

Jason Statham will be punishing bad guys in no time with the upcoming action thriller Shelter, which comes from Angel Has Fallen and Greenland director Ric Roman Waugh. Then, Statham will return to the world of beekeeping in the sequel to the outlandish 2024 action film The Beekeeper. In that film, the villains whom Statham’s character would enact revenge on would progressively get more absurd as the movie rolled along. Director Timo Tjahjanto recently spoke with The Direct on the baddies that he would be putting the hurt on this time around. And according to him, it’s gonna get even crazier.

Beekeeper 2 baddies

While it seemed that the first film only flirted with some outrageous elements, Tjahjanto has teased that he leaned more into it with his sequel. He showed his excitement for people to see it, saying, “I personally can’t wait. The script is so great, and there are so many new villains that are coming in the film. And a film is always great, because – especially a film like Beekeeper – it’s always great because the villain element is going to be so unpredictable and colorful, and that’s what we want to do in the second film.”

He also teased that the movie will explore more of the “Beekeeper world” and revealed just how crazy the villains will get,





In terms of, like, the villains that we have for Beekeeper 2, especially, like, you’re gonna be blown away just how ‘genre’ it feels, you know… almost like a, like a, something out of, like an anime, like manga pages, you know.”

Beekeeper 2 details

Statham will return as Adam Clay, “a retired clandestine human intelligence operative who sets out for revenge after his kind-hearted landlady becomes the victim of a phishing scam that steals millions of dollars from a charity she runs.” Jeremy Irons will also return as Wallace Westwyld, the former CIA Director, now head of security for Danforth Enterprises.

David Ayer directed the first film, but Timo Tjahjanto, who recently directed Nobody 2, took over for the sequel. Kurt Wimmer has returned to pen the script. Tjahjanto had said that he was drawn to The Beekeeper sequel because the character resembles one of his favourite Marvel characters: The Punisher. “I’m definitely drawn to the Beekeeper series just because when I watched it, I always felt that, ‘Wow, this is essentially Statham playing one of my favorite characters in the Marvel universe,’ which is The Punisher,” he said. “If I can’t make The Punisher film, if the gods of film aren’t allowing me to do a Punisher film yet, then I’ll turn Adam Clay into my own version of The Punisher. Which is great! I think Statham has that quality in him. He has that very stoic Frank Castle-esque quality to him. And I love that Adam Clay is definitely a guy who is quite colorful in his choice of violence. He gets really, really creative with his violence.“