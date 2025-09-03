Jeremy Irons is set to return for The Beekeeper 2

Fresh off of directing the Bob Odenkirk action sequel Nobody 2 for Universal, Timo Tjahjanto is gearing up to go into production on the Jason Statham action sequel The Beekeeper 2 for Miramax and Amazon MGM. The original was directed by David Ayer from a screenplay written by Kurt Wimmer. The Beekeeper was a crowd-pleasing actioner that was a modest hit for Statham and showed us what happens when one man’s brutal campaign for vengeance takes on national stakes after he is revealed to be a former operative of a powerful and clandestine organization known as “Beekeepers.”

Wimmer returns to write the sequel and the script will involve the return of Jeremy Irons’ character, Wallace Westwyld, a former CIA director serving as the head of security for Danforth Enterprises. According to Deadline, Irons will be returning to reprise his role. In the first film, Statham played Adam Clay, a retired clandestine human intelligence operative who sets out for revenge after his kind-hearted landlady becomes the victim of a phishing scam that steals millions of dollars from a charity she runs. Plot details on the next entry are yet to be revealed.