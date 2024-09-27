Nobody 2 is wrapped as confirmed by director Timo Tjahjanto

Bob Odenkirk’s return to the action genre will be coming soon and the director has just announced that filming has wrapped.

Although Timo Tjahjanto has a new action film, The Shadow Strays, premiering on Netflix next month. His next and higher-profile action film has just been put in the can. Tjahjanto has posted on his social media that principal photography on Nobody 2, starring Bob Odenkirk and Christopher Lloyd, has wrapped and now it’s on to post-production.

Tjahjanto posted a picture of the film’s (presumably final scene) clapperboard along with a photo of him and the film’s star, Bob Odenkirk, behind the scenes celebrating the wrap. The caption simply states, “Wrapped. See you at the cinemas.”

Wrapped.

See you at the cinemas. pic.twitter.com/TQDK7O5i6y — Timo Tjahjanto (@Timobros) September 27, 2024

We recently got to speak with Tjahjanto as he glowed about his cast for Nobody 2. Tjahjanto proclaimed, “I underestimated just how crazy Bob Odenkirk is! Honestly, Bob is a 61-year-old man and his dedication and the training that he undergoes…man….like, I’m embarrassed. I’m significantly younger than him and I get tired by the time we are shooting.”

He continues, “Hollywood schedules are relentless! I thought, ‘More money, more time.’ It’s nothing like that. It’s this crazy gauntlet of heavy scenes. Bob is a beast. I think you’re gonna like it. All I can say right now is that the theme is ‘family,’ and that’s what we’re trying to keep in mind while making this sequel.”

When the subject of Christopher Lloyd came up, Tjahjanto had this to say about the veteran actor, “Man, he is the funniest guy ever! Honestly, I was so worried cause he’s like…you know, [he’s] in [his] twilight age. But I’ve never seen an 85-year-old man having so much fun! He hasn’t lost any of his spark. I see the same guy playing Doc Brown and all that stuff. His improvisation and his ad-libbing skills are off the charts. When you’re dealing with an elderly actor or a senior actor, you think you should be more delicate, but not with him. I had fun with him. He’s gonna be great as well.”

Bob Odenkirk returns as Hutch Mansell, the mild-manner family man who keeps his past as a government assassin under wraps. Connie Nielsen is also returning as Hutch’s wife, Becca, as well as Christopher Lloyd as Hutch’s father, a retired FBI agent. It was also announced a couple of months ago that Sharon Stone would be playing the main villain of the sequel.