A Nightmare on Elm Street 4K franchise box set is coming in September!

Last year, Warner Bros. / New Line Cinema celebrated the 40th anniversary of the Wes Craven-directed classic A Nightmare on Elm Street by giving the film a 4K UHD release. Soon after that, fans started hearing rumblings that they’re planning to follow up that release with a Nightmare on Elm Street franchise 4K UHD box set, with A Nightmare on Elm Street Part 2: Freddy’s Revenge director Jack Sholder and Freddy’s Dead: The Final Nightmare director Rachel Talalay both confirmed they were working on regrading and remastering their films. Now, the release date and artwork have been revealed by multiple outlets, including Physical Media Forever and Blu-ray.com. The A Nightmare on Elm Street 4K franchise box set is scheduled to be released on September 23rd, and the artwork can be seen at the bottom of this article!

The full details on the set and the special features that will be found on it have not yet been announced, we just know it’s going to be “bloodcurdling.” What’s interesting is that this remains a seven-film box set, just like when the films were first released on DVD. It includes A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984), A Nightmare on Elm Street Part 2: Freddy’s Revenge, A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors, A Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master, A Nightmare on Elm Street: The Dream Child, Freddy’s Dead: The Final Nightmare, and Wes Craven’s New Nightmare. A 4K of the Friday the 13th crossover film Freddy vs. Jason didn’t make it into this set, and neither did the 2010 remake of A Nightmare on Elm Street.

But that’s not going to make most fans any less likely to buy it.

Are you glad to hear that the A Nightmare on Elm Street 4K franchise box set is going to be released in just two months? What do you think of the artwork (which is the same as what was on the original DVD set, just colored red) and the absence of Freddy vs. Jason and the remake? Are you ready for Freddy? Let us know by leaving a comment below.