Vince Vaughn recruits a group of spicy Italian women to help run a restaurant in Netflix’s Nonnas trailer

Vince Vaughn opens an Italian restaurant with the help of four grandmothers in Netflix’s heartwarming Nonnas trailer.

A delicious and authentic meal can be a great unifier, and few settings compare to a spread prepared by Italian artisans. I might be allergic to tomatoes, but I know where most people’s garlic bread is buttered. Today, Vince Vaughn embarks on a business venture that places several personalities in a kitchen and turns up the heat with Netflix’s Nonnas trailer.

Inspired by the life story of Jody Scaravella, today’s Nonnas trailer finds Joe Scaravella (Vince Vaughn) grieving the loss of his mother and looking for a way to heal. He’s spent years wasting his life at a dead-end job and years for a second chance. To give himself a new lease on life, he opens a restaurant and hires a group of Italian grandmothers as chefs. Soon, Joe discovers he might have bit off more than he can chew as the four women clash while trying to find balance in the kitchen. While trying to find a balance, Joe finds love unexpectedly and works to make even more changes to his life.

Stephen Chbosky (The Perks of Being a Wallflower, Wonder, The Four Corners of Nowhere) directs Nonnas from a script by Liz Maccie (Siren, Foxglove). Nonnas stars Vince Vaughn, Lorraine Bracco, Talia Shire, Brenda Vaccaro, Joe Manganiello, Drea de Matteo, Campbell Scott, Michael Rispoli, with Linda Cardellini and Susan Sarandon.

Gigi Pritzker, Rachel Shane, and Jack Turner produce, with Scott Budnick, Ameet Shukla, Jay Peterson, Todd Lubin, Leah Gonzalez, Stacy Calabrese, Amanda Morgan Palmer, Alexis Garcia, Jody Scaravella, Pamela Hirsch, Christopher Slager, Dan Guando, and Vince Vaughn executive producing.

“I really enjoyed the connection of food and family [and] the idea that love and culture was passed down through food and get-togethers, and that those gifts stay with us always,” Vince Vaughn told Entertainment Weekly in an exclusive interview.

In Netflix’s Nonnas trailer, Joe assembles a group of strong-willed women – Roberta (Lorraine Bracco), Antonella (Brenda Vaccaro), Teresa (Talia Shire), and Gia (Susan Sarandon) – to help make the dream of honoring his mother’s memory with a real-deal Italian restaurant a reality. As the group steadily becomes like a family, the women push Joe to take an even bigger leap by opening his heart to new love.

What do you think about the Nonnas trailer? What’s your favorite Italian dish? Let us know in the comments section below.