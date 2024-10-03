Warner Bros. brings North by Northwest and Blazing Saddles to 4K Blu-ray on the same day this November

Two classics from the Warner Bros. library will be available in glorious 4K ultra HD with new Blu-ray releases in November.

Warner Bros. is bringing two cinematic classics to a new physical media transfer this Thanksgiving season. Blu-ray.com has announced the 4K Ultra-High Definition Blu-ray releases of Alfred Hitchcock‘s spy thriller North by Northwest and Mel Brooks‘ irreverent western satire Blazing Saddles. Both releases will be hitting retailers on November 19.

North by Northwest stars Cary Grant, Eva Marie Saint, James Mason, Jessie Royce Landis, and Leo G. Carroll. The description reads, “Cary Grant stars as an innocent man mistaken for a spy in one of director Alfred Hitchcock’s greatest thrillers. While leaving New York’s Plaza Hotel, advertising executive Roger Thornhill (Grant) has the misfortune of standing just as the name “George Kaplan” is paged–starting a lethal case of mistaken identity and a nonstop game of cat and mouse as he is pursued across North America by espionage agents trying to kill him–and by police who suspect him of murder.” In addition to the standard 4K Blu-ray release, the studio will issue a Limited SteelBook edition, which streets on the same date.

SPECIAL FEATURES

Commentary by Screenwriter Ernest Lehman

North by Northwest: Cinematography,

Score, and the Art of the Edit Destination Hitchcock: The Making of North by Northwest

The Master’s Touch: Hitchcock’s Signature Style

North by Northwest: One for the Ages A Guided Tour with Alfred Hitchcock

Meanwhile, Blazing Saddles stars Cleavon Little, Gene Wilder, Slim Pickens, Harvey Korman, Madeline Kahn and Mel Brooks.

The description reads, “Ribald, tasteless and hilarious … this classic spoof of the Western genre by director Mel Brooks pokes fun at everyone and everything. A corrupt governor grants a reprieve to an African American convict if the condemned man agrees to serve as sheriff of a small Western town, believing that new sheriff will only live long enough to serve the needs of the governor and his nefarious railroad-baron backer. Academy Award nominations for Best Actress in a Supporting Role (Madeline Kahn); Best Music, Original Song; and Best Film Editing.”

Special Features and Technical Specs: