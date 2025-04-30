Netflix launches Alfred Hitchcock screening series; Hitchcock collection begins streaming in June

These days, it’s rare to hear something cool about programming on the Netflix streaming service that involves older films rather than the next batch of “Netflix Original Films” they have in the works – but here’s something very cool: Netflix has announced that they’re teaming up with the New York Film Critics Circle to launch a screening series called HITCH! The Original Cinema Influencer (okay, the name isn’t so cool) at the Paris Theater, which is the longest-running arthouse cinema in New York City and is also Manhattan’s only remaining single-screen cinema, as well as the borough’s largest movie theater, with 535 seats. If you can’t make it to the Paris Theater for the screenings, you’ll be glad to hear that a collection of classic Hitchcock films will also be available to stream on Netflix (unfortunately, only in the United States) as of June 1st.

Here’s the information that was provided by Netflix: Keep the lights on for this one: a collection of Alfred Hitchcock films are coming to Netflix and the Paris Theater to honor the legacy of cinema’s most influential directors. Starting June 1, a collection of classic Hitchcock films will be available to stream in the US featuring some of his most iconic works including Vertigo, Rear Window, Frenzy, The Man Who Knew Too Much, Family Plot, The Birds and more. The collection will also include films inspired by his lasting influence, such as Us and Barbarian, as well as a narrative feature about the filmmaker himself, Hitchcock, directed by Sacha Gervasi. And for those who can’t wait – you can watch his masterpiece that redefined horror, Psycho, available now on Netflix in the U.S.!

In addition to the cinematic offerings in your Netflix queue, the Paris Theater will present “HITCH! The Original Cinema Influencer,” May 16 through June 29, co-presented by the New York Film Critics Circle, celebrating its 90th anniversary. The six-week screening series features over 50 films—36 directed by the master of suspense himself, along with more than a dozen others that either trace the stylistic influences behind Hitchcock’s filmmaking, are works made in collaboration with him, in his style, or as direct homages to his legacy. From Hitchcock’s early English films like Blackmail to his Hollywood masterpieces such as Psycho and The Birds, the series will highlight his evolving technique and influence on popular culture and future filmmakers. 35 films in this series will have showings in 35mm, including Hitchcock classics like Rear Window, Vertigo and North by Northwest to enduring masterpieces like Francois Truffaut’s The Bride Wore Black and Henri-Georges Clouzot’s Dialbolique.

Horror and suspense continue to dominate entertainment and we’re tracing back to the roots of this enduring appeal. The influences that Hitchcock drew from and the techniques he pioneered during his career still cast a long shadow over modern audiences’ ever-growing thirst for thrills and chills. Visit the Paris Theater or tune in to Netflix to rewatch a classic favorite or discover a Hitchcock film for the first time.

I have been a fan of Alfred Hitchcock since I was a little kid; at first because I would see this pleasant fellow show up to introduce the stories on the ’80s version of the Alfred Hitchcock Presents TV series, then branching out into watching the films he had directed. I’m very glad to see Netflix celebrating “the Master of Suspense,” and I hope Netflix subscribers in the U.S. will rack up a lot of streaming hours watching the Hitchcock collection when it reaches Netflix in June.

