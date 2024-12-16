Nosferatu: Bill Skarsgård says he “never wants to play something this evil again”

After portraying Count Orlok in Robert Eggers’ Nosferatu, Bill Skarsgård says he “never wants to play something this evil again.”

By
Bill Skarsgård, Nosferatu

Bill Skarsgård has played some dark and twisted characters throughout his career, but it seems that Count Orlok in Robert Eggers’ Nosferatu might be the limit.

While speaking with Empire, Skarsgård sounds like he wants a break from portraying such nefarious characters. “When we were done with it, I was like, ‘I never want to play something this evil again. I never want to put on prosthetics again’,” he said. “It really affected me. Orlok is an occult sorcerer, and it did a number on me in terms of just trying to inhabit that space.

We still haven’t seen a full image of Skarsgård as Count Orlok, but it’s said to be quite the transformation. The actor even worked with an opera singer to lower his voice by a whole octave. “The voice was the thing I worked the hardest at,” he said. “For a month-and-a-half leading up to the shoot, I didn’t do much else than just record myself. And on set, I would keep doing these exercises. It sounds kind of like Mongolian throat-singing. It’s [insane].

Related
Nosferatu: Sleep like the udead in Count Orlok’s $20,000 Sarcophagus bed

Written and directed by Robert Eggers and starring Bill Skarsgård, Nicholas Hoult, Lily-Rose Depp, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Emma Corrin, and Willem Dafoe, Nosferatu is a gothic tale of obsession between a haunted young woman and the terrifying vampire infatuated with her, causing untold horror in its wake.

Our own Chris Bumbray is a big fan of Nosferatu, calling it the “scariest vampire movie in ages” in his review. “This is one of the most lovingly made horror films in some time, with Eggers likely having set out to create a definitive version of the tale,” Bumbray wrote. “It’s long been his passion project, and you can tell. For me, this is up there with the best films of the year, and probably the only horror film I’ve seen recently that sent a true chill up my spine. Of all the films I’ve seen this year – and there have been a lot – this one seems to have the best chance of becoming a classic.” You can check out the rest of his glowing review right here. Nosferatu will hit theaters on December 25th.

Source: Empire
Tags: ,
icon More Horror Movie News
Bill Skarsgård, Nosferatu
Nosferatu: Bill Skarsgård says he “never wants to play something this evil again”
Josh Lawson says that dying in the first Mortal Kombat movie just lets Kano enjoy a new chapter in Mortal Kombat 2
Mortal Kombat 2: Josh Lawson hypes the coming of Kano 2.0
Sam Rechner of The Fabelmans has joined Neve Campbell in the cast of the slasher sequel Scream 7, directed by Kevin Williamson
Scream 7 adds Sam Rechner to the cast
A pair of first-look images give a preview of the killer AI doll sequel M3GAN 2.0, which is coming to theatres next year
M3GAN 2.0 shows off first-look images
View All

About the Author

10383 Articles Published

Based in Canada, Kevin Fraser has been a news editor with JoBlo since 2015. When not writing for the site, you can find him indulging in his passion for baking and adding to his increasingly large collection of movies that he can never find the time to watch.

Latest Nosferatu (2024) News

Latest Horror News

Load more articles