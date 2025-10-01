Not Without Hope: Zachary Levi and Josh Duhamel battle an angry sea in the trailer for Joe Carnahan’s intense-looking survival drama

Inaugural Entertainment will come out of the gate swinging with Joe Carnahan‘s next intense thriller, Not Without Hope, based on true events. The gripping drama features an intriguing cast, led by Zachary Levi (Shazam! Fury of the Gods, Sarah’s Oil) and Josh Duhamel (London Calling, The Mighty Ducks: Game-Changers), with JoBeth Williams (The Big Chill), Quentin Plair (Hulu’s Chad Powers), Terrence Terrell (Netflix’s Obliterated), Marshall Cook (Shadowforce), and Floriana Lima (Disney+’s The Punisher). Today, Inaugural Entertainment debuted a thrilling trailer for Not Without Hope, featuring the film’s outstanding action, gripping narrative, and waterlogged actors braving the elements.

Not Without Hope “tells the harrowing true story of a tragic 2009 fishing trip taken by four friends — Nick Schuyler (Zachary Levi) and Will Bleakley (Marshall Cook), former University of South Florida football teammates, and NFL players Marquis Cooper (Quentin Plair) and Corey Smith (Terrence Terrell) — who are stranded at sea 70 miles off the coast of Clearwater, Florida after their boat capsizes. With the storm of the century fast approaching, the four friends are left to battle hypothermia, dehydration and the unrelenting elements in a fight for survival. As anxious families hold out hope for a miracle, U.S. Coast Guard Captain Timothy Close (Josh Duhamel) marshals every asset at his disposal to find the four men, resulting in the dramatic rescue of Schuyler 43 hours later.”

The film is produced by Carnahan; Michael Jefferson, Adam Beasley and Cindy Bru of Volition Media (Land of Bad, One True Loves, Sam & Kate); Kia Jam of K. Jam Media (The Misfits starring Pierce Brosnan); Dean Altit of Altit Media Group (The Good Neighbor starring Jonathan Rhys Meyers); Rick French of Prix Productions (the upcoming Hamilton inspired documentary, Satisfied, in theaters September 30); David Lipper and Robert A. Daly Jr of Latigo Films (Joe Baby starring Harvey Keitel and Ron Perlman) and Highland Film Group.

“We are very excited to have acquired the rights to distribute this powerful, edge of your seat thriller,” said Kevin Weisberg, CEO of Inaugural Entertainment. “It is very much in the vein of a film like The Perfect Storm, but what makes this project so unique is the NFL and college football backdrop, which dovetails with our marketing plan and release window.”

It’s well-documented on this website (and the Talking Comics podcast) that I hate boats. You won’t catch me on one unless the circumstances are extreme, and even then. The ordeal posed in today’s Not Without Hope is my personal nightmare. I can’t begin to imagine what it would be like to endure a near-drowning with the elements crashing down on you from all sides. No, thank you.

What do you think about Joe Carnahan’s Not Without Hope trailer? Would you survive this situation? Let us know in the comments section below.