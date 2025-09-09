Enter the world of French New Wave in the new trailer to Richard Linklater’s Nouvelle Vague

Just after screening at the Toronto International Film Festival, Netflix has now released a trailer for Nouvelle Vague. The movie comes from Richard Linklater, who is known for his attention to authenticity. The film’s screenplay comes from Holly Gent, Vincent Palmo Jr., Michèle Halberstadt and Laetitia Masson. Laurent Pétin and Michèle Pétin (Halberstadt) produce the film. The cast includes Guillaume Marbeck, Aubry Dullin and Zoey Deutch.

The description from Netflix reads,

“Nouvelle Vague is Oscar-nominated director Richard Linklater’s love letter to the spellbinding magic of French cinema, reimagining the making of Jean-Luc Godard’s revolutionary Breathless, which ultimately cemented Godard as a pioneer of the French New Wave. As critic-turned-director Godard makes and breaks the rules, a mix of fresh faces and daring talents — including Zoey Deutch as Jean Seberg, Aubry Dullin as Jean-Paul Belmondo, and Guillaume Marbeck as Godard himself — bring his spontaneous, electric film to life. Capturing the youthful dynamism and creative chaos at the heart of one of the world’s most beloved and influential movies, Nouvelle Vague transports us to the streets of 1959 Paris for an ode to the power of cinema to transform our lives.”

One of Richard Linklater’s other goals for Nouvelle Vague was to model the tone set forth in Breathless itself. Speaking with IndieWire, he said, “You always want to make it look easy. The jazz musician who says, “Oh, wait, we just improv,” or John Cassavetes, ‘oh, that whole movie was an improv.’ You don’t want to show the sweat behind it. So you want to make it feel easy. Behind it is a lot of work, and you hide all that. That’s what this was. It’s unbelievable, the meticulous detail and work that goes into recreating something. Oh, geez. Fortunately, we have a lot of documentation, all the photo.”

Our Chris Bumbray enjoyed the film when he screened it at TIFF, saying in his review, “While Nouvelle Vague may not mean much to people who aren’t serious aficionados of the French New Wave, it’s still an entertaining, fresh take on the making of a film that broke so many rules. There’s something gloriously perverse about the fact that a movie about Godard—a champion of cinema—is premiering on Netflix. Then again, he loved irony, so maybe it’s perfect.”

The film is in select theaters on October 31, then on Netflix November 14.



Nouvelle Vague. Guillaume Marbeck as Jean Luc Godard in Nouvelle Vague. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix

