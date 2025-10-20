Will Ethan Hawke reteam with Richard Linklater for another film in the “Before” series?

Ethan Hawke returns from the dead in Black Phone 2. The horror sequel has already gotten off to a strong start with $26.5 million over the weekend at the box office. Hawke loves playing in genre films and would love to do another installment in the series. He told Entertainment Weekly, “I would like to go to hell with the Grabber. That’s what I’d like to do. I’d like to get to know him. That would be my dream for the third one, to let it be a character piece about what made him, who he is now, and how he’s haunting other people’s dreams.“

However, one sequel Hawke doesn’t think should happen is a new film in the Before _____ film series with Julie Delpy and director Richard Linklater. Variety recently sat down with Hawke and asked him if there will be another film since its been 12 years since Before Midnight. Hawke replied,





The answer I usually give is that the three films feel complete. The first one begins with us on a train listening to a couple in their mid-40s fighting, and in the third one, we’ve become that couple. The circle feels complete.”

He continues to say, “If we were to do another, it might not be a Before film. It could be something new — maybe the After series. But part of what made those movies special is that Julie, Rick, and I were always in sync about what we wanted to say. That could happen again one day — it might start with one phone call or an email. But we don’t want to outlive our fan base.”