Novocaine: Critics rave about the Jack Quaid action comedy in the final trailer

Jack Quaid has a condition in which he cannot feel pain and fights to get back his kidnapped girlfriend in the final trailer.

Paramount has released the trailer to Novocaine, which stars Quaid, Amber Midthunder, Ray Nicholson, Betty Gabriel, Matt Walsh, Lou Beatty Jr., Van Hengst, Conrad Kemp and Jacob Batalon. The unconventional action comedy features a reluctant hero who has a condition in which he cannot feel pain. This average joe embarks on an adventure that has him facing down a horde of villains and using his abilities as an advantage. The new trailer headlines all the positive buzz the movie is getting from critics, who are all basically calling the movie a violently good time as the premise takes you on a ride and the humor keeps you laughing.

The official synopsis reads,

“When the girl of his dreams (Amber Midthunder) is kidnapped, everyman Nate (Jack Quaid) turns his inability to feel pain into an unexpected strength in his fight to get her back.”

Novocaine has been rated R for strong bloody violence, grisly images, and language throughout. The trailer prepares you for all the violent madness as it shows our hero getting thrown around into walls and getting shards of glass hammered into his fists, taking an arrow to the knee and further impaling it through him, as well as getting a knife shoved through his hand.

Novocaine is directed by Dan Berk & Robert Olsen from a screenplay by Lars Jacobson. Producers on the film include Drew Simon, Tory Tunnell, Joby Harold, Sam Speiser, Matt Schwartz and Julian Rosenberg. Paul Barbeau, Glen Basner, Josh Adler, Lars Jacobson and Alison Cohen are all on board as executive producers.

Quaid has also recently appeared in the sci-fi thriller Companion, which is written by Drew Hancock and caught the attention of Barbarian‘s Zach Cregger. Cregger was so impressed by the screenplay that he considered making the film his directorial follow-up to Barbarian. Instead, Hancock has made his feature directorial debut with Companion, while Cregger focuses on his own project, titled Weapons. Companion stars Sophie Thatcher as a young woman on a weekend getaway with her tech-bro boyfriend, played by The Boys’ Jack Quaid. The film is now available to watch on VOD.

Meanwhile, you can catch Quaid in Novocaine when it opens in theaters on March 14.

