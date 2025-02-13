O’Dessa trailer: Sadie Sink stars in post-apocalyptic rock opera coming to Hulu

Two years ago, it was announced that Stranger Things and The Whale star Sadie Sink had signed on to star in O’Dessa , a post-apocalyptic rock opera from Patti Cake$ writer/director Geremy Jasper. Now, the Searchlight Pictures project is set to receive a streaming release through Hulu on March 13th – and with that date just one month away, a trailer has dropped online. You can check it out in the embed above.

Set in a post-apocalyptic future, O’Dessa follows a farmgirl on an epic quest to recover a cherished heirloom. Her journey leads her to a strange and dangerous city, where she meets her one true love – but in order to save his soul, she must put the power of destiny and song to the ultimate test. Jasper wrote the film’s music with Jason Binnick.

Sink is joined in the cast by Murray Bartlett (The White Lotus), Kelvin Harrison Jr. (It Comes at Night), Regina Hall (Nine Perfect Strangers), and Mark Boone Junior (Paradise City).

Michael Gottwald produced the film through the Department of Motion Pictures with Noah Stahl and Rodrigo Teixeira for RT Features. Jonathan Montepare, Dan Janvey, and Lourenço Sant’Anna serve as executive producers, making O’Dessa something of a Patti Cake$ reunion, as all of those producers were involved with Jasper’s 2017 film.

Variety notes that, before O’Dessa reaches Hulu, it will have its world premiere on March 8th at the SXSW Festival in Austin, Texas. Sink told Variety, “ There was this moment where I was just like, ‘Oh my God. I can’t believe I said yes to this. F*ck. What am I doing?!’ I would sing a song, and no one else would really know that I’m freaking out on the inside, but in my own head, it’s like, ‘Oh, that’s not my voice. That’s not how I can sing this song.’ … There were some days where it was harder than others. But sometimes, it was like, ‘I feel completely fearless right now, and I’m singing in front of a lot of people!’ “

What did you think of the O’Dessa trailer? Are you looking forward to seeing this movie next month? Let us know by leaving a comment below.