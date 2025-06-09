It’s Misery-on-the-first-date in the trailer for the Logan Lerman comedy Oh, Hi!

The dating world is hard with people who lead other people on, people who can’t commit, or people who get attached way too easily. The new trailer for Oh, Hi! explores what happens when all three swirl together in a perfect storm. Molly Gordon and Logan Lerman star in the comedy that puts a twist on the Misery concept as a young couple of singles find themselves attracted to each other, then a romantic getaway turns into a hostage situation. Sophie Brooks directs the film from a story by her and star Gordon.

Per Deadline, the description reads,

“In the romantic dramedy turned quasi-horror for Iris, a thoughtful weekend getaway and road trip to the quaint country becomes ground zero for a situationship hellscape known to many Gen Z and Millennial women in heterosexual couplings, as she discovers that her beau Isaac is not on the same page about their relationship — or lack thereof. As Iris goes to extreme lengths to navigate this unforeseen crisis, the film winds its way through the woes of the current dating era — communication breakdowns, commitment-phobia and all.

And when Iris finds herself backed into a corner after trapping Isaac, as showcased in the trailer, she enlists the help of her best friend (played by Geraldine Viswanathan) for guidance on what to do, not realizing she has also brought along her boyfriend (played by John Reynolds).”

Oh, Hi! made its debut at this past Sundance Film Festival, then it was bought by Sony Pictures a month later. Gordon joked that her role in the film was based on her if she were “five percent crazier.” She recently told Vanity Fair, “We don’t really get to be crazy. There’s just still not that many great female characters out there — the kind of wild characters usually played by men.” The rom-com with a twist is due to hit theaters on July 25.