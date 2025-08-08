Monica Barbaro and Callum Turner will have one night to do the deed in Will Gluck’s One Night Only

After turning heads with knock-out performances in Netflix’s FUBAR and James Mangold’s A Complete Unknown, Monica Barbaro is ready to take Callum Turner (Masters of the Air, The Boys in the Boat) by the hand for Will Gluck’s One Night Only. Gluck helped revive the romantic-comedy genre in 2023 with Anyone but You, starring Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell, and he’s hoping to continue the trend with his new film at Universal Pictures.

According to sources, Only Night Only will be released in theaters on August 7, 2026. Will Gluck will direct the film based on his rewrite of Travis Braun’s chart-topping Black List script. It is unknown if Gluck’s story version will deviate from Braun’s draft. However, we know Braun’s screenplay follows two strangers who scramble to find someone to sleep with on the one night of the year when premarital sex is legal. Say what? Is this The Purge of premarital sex?

In addition to directing One Night Only, Gluck will produce via Olive Branch Entertainment. The studio’s VP, Jacqueline Monetta, oversees the project and will produce alongside Gluck. EVP of Production Development Erik Baiers and Director of Production Development Jacqueline Garell will oversee aspects of the production.

Sources close to the film say plenty of top-tier actors auditioned for the gig, but Monica Barbaro and Callum Turner easily landed the job. Barbaro recently wrapped up the production of Crime 101, a thriller starring Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Barry Keoghan, Nick Nolte, Halle Berry, and Jennifer Jason Leigh. The film is about detective Lou Lubesnick tracking a jewel thief while adhering to the “Crime 101” rules—a strict set of guidelines for the perfect heist. Crime 101 will release on February 13, 2026.

Callum Turner recently completed two films, Eternity and Rose of Nevada. Eternity hails from David Freyne’s camera and takes place in an afterlife where souls have one week to decide where to spend eternity. Joan (Elizabeth Olsen) faces the impossible choice between the man she spent her life with and her first love, who died young and has waited decades for her to arrive. In Mark Jenkin’s Rose of Nevada, a mysterious boat returns to a village 30 years after vanishing. Two men join the crew, hoping for better fortune. After one voyage, they are transported back in time, mistaken for the original crew.

Do you think Will Gluck’s One Night Only will be a hit with audiences like Anyone but You? Let us know in the comments section below.