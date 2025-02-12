One Night Only: Anyone But You director Will Gluck to helm a quirky comedy that sounds like The Purge for premarital sex

Anyone But You director Will Gluck is partnering with in-demand Black List writer Travis Braun for the sex comedy One Night Only.

Will Gluck, the director of the Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell comedy Anyone But You, is spicing up cinemas with his next project, One Night Only. Universal Pictures snagged the rights to Gluck’s latest comedy, which boasts a Black List script from Travis Braun (Criminal Minds, Vampirina, Bad Boy). In addition to directing One Night Only, Gluck will produce through his Olive Bridge Entertainment studio alongside Olive Bridge vice president Jacqueline Monetta.

After reading the synopsis, One Night Only reminds me of The Purge, but for sexy times. Let me explain. In One Night Only, “two strangers, a man, and a woman, scramble to find someone to sleep with on the one night of the year when premarital sex is legal in their society.” Don’t make a “We live in a society joke,” Steve. You’ll never forgive yourself.

Phew. Okay, One Night Only is a curious screenplay from Travis Braun, whose credits include creating two shows for Disney Junior, T.O.T.S. and Pupstruction. He also wrote Disney’s latest animated take on Muppet Babies and Turbo Fast for Dreamworks Animation. Pupstruction gives Bob the Builder vibes with a story revolving around Phinny, an innovative young corgi, who might be the smallest pup on the crew, but he proves that you don’t need big paws to have big dreams or big ideas. Meanwhile, T.O.T.S. focuses on Pip the penguin and Freddy the flamingo, who become the first non-stork employees for T.O.T.S. (TIny Ones Transport Service), who deliver babies to their parents.

Gluck’s last film, Anyone But You, banked $220M worldwide. Critics often credit the laugh-out-loud enemies-to-lovers comedy with reviving the romantic comedy genre and giving Sweeney the silver-screen boost she needed to become one of Hollywood’s most in-demand actresses. Regardless of what you think about Anyone But You, it helped Sweeney recover from the stink of Sony’s Madame Web.

Who would you cast in Will Gluck’s One Night Only? What are some of your other favorite sex-related comedies? The 40-Year-Old Virgin? Superbad? Road Trip? Bottoms? American Pie? Let us know in the comments section below and your cast suggestions for Gluck’s next film.

