Netflix teases the rise of the Baroques in the new trailer for One Piece: Into the Grand Line

Posted 3 hours ago
One PieceOne Piece

Netflix has just released a new teaser for One Piece: Into the Grand Line, which features the rise of the Baroques.

The new villains in season 2 will include:

  • Charithra Chandran will play Miss Wednesday
  • Lera Abova will play Miss All-Sunday
  • David Dastmalchian will play Mr. 3
  • Camrus Johnson will play  Mr. 5
  • Jazzara Jaslyn will play Miss Valentine
  • Daniel Lasker will play Mr. 9
  • Sophia Anne Caruso will play Miss Goldenweek

The official synopsis reads,
“Netflix’s epic high-seas pirate adventure, ONE PIECE, returns for Season 2—unleashing fiercer adversaries and the most perilous quests yet. Luffy and the Straw Hats set sail for the extraordinary Grand Line—a legendary stretch of sea where danger and wonder await at every turn. As they journey through this unpredictable realm in search of the world’s greatest treasure, they’ll encounter bizarre islands and a host of formidable new enemies. ONE PIECE is a live action pirate adventure created in partnership with Shueisha and produced by Tomorrow Studios (an ITV Studios partner) and Netflix.”

News of season 3 had already been announced with Cobra Kai‘s Xolo Maridueña announced to be added as the character, “Portgas D. Ace.” Season three will also see series writer Ian Stokes – who penned “The Man in the Straw Hat” and co-wrote “The Girl with the Sawfish Tattoo” – joining Joe Tracz as showrunner. Stokes is co-writing the season two debut, “The Beginning and the End”, with Matt Owens, who developed the series alongside Steve Maedea. Joe Tracz & Ian Stokes will be the executive producers, writers and showrunners of the third season, while Eiichiro Oda, Marty Adelstein and Becky Clements through Tomorrow Studios, Tetsu Fujimura, Chris Symes, Christoph Schrewe and Steven Maeda are on board as executive producers.

Netflix’s live-action version of One Piece premiered on the streaming platform in August 2023 to rave reviews from both fans and critics. Many praised the show’s spirited performances, while others noted the faithfulness to the source material. The show received a Season 2 renewal just two weeks into its Season 1 premiere, with filming scheduled for June 2024.

Based on Japan’s highest-selling manga series in history by Eiichiro Oda, ONE PIECE is a legendary high-seas adventure unlike any other. Monkey D. Luffy is a young adventurer who has longed for a life of freedom since he can remember. Luffy sets off from his small village on a perilous journey to find the legendary fabled treasure, ONE PIECE, to become King of the Pirates! But in order to find the ultimate prize, Luffy will need to assemble the crew he’s always wanted before finding a ship to sail, searching every inch of the vast blue seas, outpacing the Marines, and outwitting dangerous rivals at every turn.

One Piece
One Piece. Season 2 of One Piece. Cr. Courtesy Of Netflix © 2026
One Piece
One Piece. David Dastmalchian as Mr. 3 in season 2 of One Piece. Cr. Courtesy Of Netflix © 2026
One Piece
One Piece. Sophia Anne Caruso as Miss Goldenweek in season 2 of One Piece. Cr. Courtesy Of Netflix © 2026
One Piece
One Piece. Charithra Chandran as Miss Wednesday in season 2 of One Piece. Cr. Courtesy Of Netflix © 2026
One Piece
One Piece. Mackenyu as Roronoa Zoro in season 2 of One Piece. Cr. Courtesy Of Netflix © 2026
One Piece
One Piece. Iñaki Godoy as Monkey D. Luffy in season 2 of One Piece. Cr. Courtesy Of Netflix © 2026
One Piece
One Piece. (L to R) Mackenyu as Roronoa Zoro, Jacob Romero as Usopp, Iñaki Godoy as Monkey D. Luffy, Taz Skylar as Sanji in season 2 of One Piece. Cr. Courtesy Of Netflix © 2026
One Piece
One Piece. Emily Rudd as Nami in season 2 of One Piece. Cr. Casey Crafford/Netflix © 2026

Source: Netflix
