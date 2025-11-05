Cobra Kai’s Xolo Maridueña joins the cast of Netflix’s One Piece for season 3

Although the second season of One Piece has yet to premiere on Netflix, it’s been revealed that One Piece Season 2 premieres on Netflix on March 10, 2026, with all of your favorite actors reprising their beloved roles. However, the third season of the popular adaptation will soon be filming season 3, as it is set to go back into production later this year in Cape Town, South Africa. Cole Escola was previously announced to be joining the show as “Bon Clay.” Now, Cobra Kai‘s Xolo Maridueña has also been announced to be added to the new season as the character, “Portgas D. Ace.”
Both the official One Piece and Maridueña’s social media Instagram accounts posted the announcement.
Season three will also see series writer Ian Stokes – who penned “The Man in the Straw Hat” and co-wrote “The Girl with the Sawfish Tattoo” – joining Joe Tracz as showrunner. Stokes is co-writing the season two debut, “The Beginning and the End”, with Matt Owens, who developed the series alongside Steve Maedea. Joe Tracz & Ian Stokes will be the executive producers, writers and showrunners of the third season, while Eiichiro Oda, Marty Adelstein and Becky Clements through Tomorrow Studios, Tetsu Fujimura, Chris Symes, Christoph Schrewe and Steven Maeda are on board as executive producers.
Information on the show from Netflix’s press release reads,
Netflix’s live-action adaptation of ONE PIECE is based on Japan’s highest-selling manga series of all time by Eiichiro Oda, with over 100 volumes and 500M copies sold worldwide. The epic high-seas adventure follows Monkey D. Luffy on his quest to find the legendary fabled treasure, the ONE PIECE, and become King of the Pirates. The beloved franchise has a vast, multigenerational global fan base. Upon its debut in 2023, the Netflix live-action series became a global phenomenon, spending eight weeks on the Global Top 10, reaching #1 in over 75 countries and making history as the first Netflix English-language series to debut at #1 in Japan. The show has nearly 100M views and is one of Netflix’s most downloaded shows of all time. ONE PIECE was nominated for 11 awards at the Children’s & Family Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Young Teen Series. The beloved adaptation offers fans ways to engage year-round, off-screen with a brand new immersive experience set to open at Netflix House and fans can bring the world of the live-action show into their everyday lives with products like LEGO, Moose Toys and more at Netflix Shop and retailers worldwide. ONE PIECE returns for its highly anticipated second season in 2026, and has been renewed for Season 3. The show is created in partnership with Shueisha and is produced by Tomorrow Studios (an ITV Studios partner).