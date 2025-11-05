Cobra Kai’s Xolo Maridueña joins the cast of Netflix’s One Piece for season 3

Although the second season of One Piece has yet to premiere on Netflix, it’s been revealed that One Piece Season 2 premieres on Netflix on March 10, 2026, with all of your favorite actors reprising their beloved roles. However, the third season of the popular adaptation will soon be filming season 3, as it is set to go back into production later this year in Cape Town, South Africa. Cole Escola was previously announced to be joining the show as “Bon Clay.” Now, Cobra Kai‘s Xolo Maridueña has also been announced to be added to the new season as the character, “Portgas D. Ace.”

Both the official One Piece and Maridueña’s social media Instagram accounts posted the announcement.

Season three will also see series writer Ian Stokes – who penned “The Man in the Straw Hat” and co-wrote “The Girl with the Sawfish Tattoo” – joining Joe Tracz as showrunner. Stokes is co-writing the season two debut, “The Beginning and the End”, with Matt Owens, who developed the series alongside Steve Maedea. Joe Tracz & Ian Stokes will be the executive producers, writers and showrunners of the third season, while Eiichiro Oda, Marty Adelstein and Becky Clements through Tomorrow Studios, Tetsu Fujimura, Chris Symes, Christoph Schrewe and Steven Maeda are on board as executive producers.