One Piece season 2 adds Katey Sagal as Dr. Kureha

Katey Sagal of Married… with Children and Sons of Anarchy has been cast as Dr. Kureha in season 2 of One Piece

Season 2 of Netflix’s live-action adaptation of Eiichiro Oda’s world-famous manga One Piece (you can read our 6/10 review of the first season HERE) is already a couple months deep into its production, and one character that fans have been eagerly looking forward to seeing in the new episodes is Dr. Kureha. Many were also hoping to see Jamie Lee Curtis bring the character to life, and Curtis let it be known that she would be lobbying to play the part… but it didn’t work out. Deadline reports that Curtis wasn’t able to fit the show into her schedule, since working on it would have required her to spend a couple of months in South Africa, where filming is taking place. So instead of Curtis, the role has gone to Katey Sagal, who is best known for the roles she has played on Married… with Children, 8 Simple Rules, Sons of Anarchy, and The Conners.

Deadline adds that Mark Harelik of Presumed Innocent has also joined the cast and will be playing a character that almost shares his last name, Dr. Hiriluk.

Kureha, an ally of the Straw Hat Pirates, is a doctor on Drum Island where she is the head of the Isshi-100. Hiriluk is a thief-turned-Drum Island doctor.

One Piece is a legendary high-seas adventure unlike any other. Monkey D. Luffy is a young adventurer who has longed for a life of freedom since he can remember. Luffy sets off from his small village on a perilous journey to find the legendary fabled treasure, ONE PIECE, to become King of the Pirates! But in order to find the ultimate prize, Luffy will need to assemble the crew he’s always wanted before finding a ship to sail, searching every inch of the vast seas, outpacing the Marines, and outwitting dangerous rivals at every turn.

Season 2’s returning cast includes Iñaki Godoy as Monkey D. Luffy,, Mackenyu as Zoro, Emily Rudd as Nami, Jacob Romero as Usopp, Taz Skylar as Sanji, Ilia Isorelys Paulino as Alvida, Jeff Ward as Buggy, and Michael Dorman as Gold Roger. Sagal and Harelike’s fellow new additions are Brendan Sean Murray as Brogy, Callum Kerr as Smoker, Camrus Johnson as Mr. 5, Clive Russell as Crocus, Daniel Lasker as Mr. 9, David Dastmalchian as Mr. 3, Jazzara Jaslyn as Miss Valentine, Julia Rehwald as Tashigi, Rob Colletti as Wapol, Ty Keogh as Dalton, and Werner Coetser as Dorry.

Are you a One Piece fan, and are you glad to hear that Katey Sagal has been cast as Dr. Kureha in season 2? Let us know by leaving a comment below.