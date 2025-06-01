One Piece reveals look at fan favorite Tony Tony Chopper, played by Mikaela Hoover; S2 arrives in 2026

One Piece already had a built-in fanbase via its 100+-volume, 25+-year history as a manga, so it was expected to do well when it got its inevitable live-action adaptation. And it did, topping Netflix charts and receiving strong reviews overall. With that, anticipation is high for season two of One Piece, especially now with the reveal of a new character, Tony Tony Chopper, who made his first appearance back in 2000.

In addition, we learned that the supremely talented Mikaela Hoover will portray Chopper using vocal talents and facial capture. Hoover did similar work as Floor the Rabbit in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

Hoover is just the latest cast member to join the gang for season two of One Piece, which also includes Charithra Chandran as Miss Wednesday, Joe Manganiello as Mr. 0, Katey Sagal as Dr. Kureha, Lera Abova as Miss All Sunday, Mark Harelik as Dr. Hiriluk, Sophia Anne Caruso as Miss Goldenweek, David Dastmalchian as Mr. 3, and so many more.

Presenting the special reveal and a sneak peek for season two of One Piece were original cast members Iñaki Godoy, Mackenyu, Emily Rudd, Jacob Romero, and Taz Skylar, who were all equally hyped about the presentation, with the group expressing their gratitude and boasting about the viewership. The crowd was reacting early to the fan favorite character, who had trouble holding in their excitement to see Tony Tony Chopper for the first time in this format. Chopper promised new friends for the second season, which will arrive next year.

Here is Netflix’s official synopsis of One Piece: “Monkey D. Luffy is a young adventurer who has longed for a life of freedom since he can remember. Luffy sets off from his small village on a perilous journey to find the legendary fabled treasure, ONE PIECE, to become King of the Pirates! But in order to find the ultimate prize, Luffy will need to assemble the crew he’s always wanted before finding a ship to sail, searching every inch of the vast seas, outpacing the Marines, and outwitting dangerous rivals at every turn.”

No official release date has been announced for season two of One Piece, although it is expected to arrive on Netflix in 2026. The first episode is to be written by Matt Owens and Ian Stokes, who worked on separate episodes in the debut season.

Mikaela Hoover will also play Daily Planet columnist Cat Grant in James Gunn’s Superman.

What did you think of this look at the sophomore season of One Piece? Let us know!