Straw Hats share an emotional reunion as production on One Piece Season 2 sets sail in South Africa

The live-action adaptation of Eiichiro Oda’s world-famous manga One Piece sets sail for another season on Netflix by reuniting the Straw Hats for more adventure on the high seas! Hold onto your fandom, folks! Production on One Piece Season 2 is happening in South Africa, and the cast is feeling better than Jack when he screams, “I’m the King of the World” in James Cameron’s Titanic. Netflix shared a behind-the-scenes video on Monday featuring primary cast members – Iñaki Godoy (Monkey D. Luffy), Mackenyu (Zoro), Emily Rudd (Nami), Jacob Romero (Usopp) and Taz Skylar (Sanji) – reuniting in South Africa for another round of action-packed episodes.

In addition to the video, Netflix says beloved castmates from the first season will return, including Ilia Isorelys Paulino as Alvida, Jeff Ward as Buggy, and Michael Dorman as Gold Roger.

One Piece Season 2 is more than familiar faces. The sophomore season of Netflix’s hit adaptation introduces Brendan Sean Murray as Brogy, Callum Kerr as Smoker, Camrus Johnson as Mr. 5, Clive Russell as Crocus, Daniel Lasker as Mr. 9, David Dastmalchian as Mr. 3, Jazzara Jaslyn as Miss Valentine, Julia Rehwald as Tashigi, Rob Colletti as Wapol, Ty Keogh as Dalton, and Werner Coetser as Dorry. Netflix plans to announce additional cast members in the coming months.

In today’s promo, primary One Piece cast members share a tearful reunion as they assemble for more anime-inspired antics. I can feel the strong connections they all share as they embrace one another, shedding happy tears at the thought of making more magic on the small screen.

Are you unfamiliar with Netflix’s One Piece? Here’s the official synopsis:

Based on Japan’s highest-selling manga series in history by Eiichiro Oda, ONE PIECE is a legendary high-seas adventure unlike any other. Monkey D. Luffy is a young adventurer who has longed for a life of freedom since he can remember. Luffy sets off from his small village on a perilous journey to find the legendary fabled treasure, ONE PIECE, to become King of the Pirates! But in order to find the ultimate prize, Luffy will need to assemble the crew he’s always wanted before finding a ship to sail, searching every inch of the vast seas, outpacing the Marines, and outwitting dangerous rivals at every turn.

What did you think about the first season of One Piece? Are you a fan of the manga or long-running anime series? Let us know in the comments section below.