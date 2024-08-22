Sendhil Ramamurthy joins One Piece season 2 as Nefertari Cobra

Last Updated on August 23, 2024

The second season for the live-action adaptation of Eiichiro Oda’s world-famous manga One Piece continues production and is still adding to its cast. Recently, Mark Harelik of Presumed Innocent was announced to have joined the cast and will be playing a character that almost shares his last name, Dr. Hiriluk. It was also recently revealed that despite her best efforts, Jamie Lee Curtis‘ lobbying for Dr. Kureha would not be accomplished and the role would go to former Married…with Children, Futurama, 8 Simple Rules, Sons of Anarchy, and The Conners star Katey Sagal. Variety has now reported that Sendhil Ramamurthy, known for the NBC series Heroes as well as Heroes Reborn, has now joined the cast of season 2 as Nefertari Cobra. In One Piece, Nefertari Cobra is known as the King of Alabasta and is the patriarch of the Nefertari family. Ramamurthy can be seen recently starring on the Netflix show Never Have I Ever as Mohan Vishwakumar. Ramamurthy has also been seen in projects like DC’s Doom Patrol, Covert Affairs, the medical drama New Amsterdam, as well as the CW series Beauty & the Beast.

One Piece is a legendary high-seas adventure unlike any other. Monkey D. Luffy is a young adventurer who has longed for a life of freedom since he can remember. Luffy sets off from his small village on a perilous journey to find the legendary fabled treasure, ONE PIECE, to become King of the Pirates! But in order to find the ultimate prize, Luffy will need to assemble the crew he’s always wanted before finding a ship to sail, searching every inch of the vast seas, outpacing the Marines, and outwitting dangerous rivals at every turn.

Season 2’s returning cast includes Iñaki Godoy as Monkey D. Luffy,, Mackenyu as Zoro, Emily Rudd as Nami, Jacob Romero as Usopp, Taz Skylar as Sanji, Ilia Isorelys Paulino as Alvida, Jeff Ward as Buggy, and Michael Dorman as Gold Roger. Sagal and Harelike’s fellow new additions are Brendan Sean Murray as Brogy, Callum Kerr as Smoker, Camrus Johnson as Mr. 5, Clive Russell as Crocus, Daniel Lasker as Mr. 9, David Dastmalchian as Mr. 3, Jazzara Jaslyn as Miss Valentine, Julia Rehwald as Tashigi, Rob Colletti as Wapol, Ty Keogh as Dalton, and Werner Coetser as Dorry.