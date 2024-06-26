One Piece sets cast for villains Mr. 9, Mr. 5, Miss Valentine and Mr. 3 for season 2

Four key villain roles that are a part of the criminal syndicate Baroque Works have been cast in the next season of the Netflix manga adaptation.

Netflix’s runaway hit series One Piece sets sail for the anticipated season 2. The manga adaptation became such a success that Halloween star Jamie Lee Curtis, who is a vet of the film industry, has been lobbying for a role in the next season as the character Doctor Kureha. Curtis, who recently started production on Freaky Friday 2, had taken to her social media with photoshopped images of her in the role, which even got the attention of the show’s official accounts.

While fans wait for that announcement, Variety has reported on the casting of several villains in the upcoming season. Daniel Lasker, known from Raised by Wolves, has been cast to play Mr. 9, Batwoman’s Camrus Johnson will be added to season 2 as Mr. 5, Jazzara Jaslyn, who can be seen in Warrior, will be playing Miss Valentine and Late Night With the Devil star David Dastmalchian will be portraying the role of Mr. 3. These four characters are known from the source material as key members of the criminal syndicate Baroque Works.

“Based on Japan’s highest-selling manga series in history by Eiichiro Oda, One Piece is a legendary high-seas adventure unlike any other,” reads the official synopsis. “Monkey D. Luffy is a young adventurer who has longed for a life of freedom since he can remember. Luffy sets off from his small village on a perilous journey to find the legendary fabled treasure, ONE PIECE, to become King of the Pirates! But in order to find the ultimate prize, Luffy will need to assemble the crew he’s always wanted before finding a ship to sail, searching every inch of the vast blue seas, outpacing the Marines, and outwitting dangerous rivals at every turn.“

One Piece stars Iñaki Godoy as Monkey D. Luffy, Mackenyu as Roronoa Zoro, Emily Rudd as Nami, Jacob Romero as Usopp, and Taz Skylar as Sanji. Additional cast includes Vincent Regan, Ilia Isorelýs Paulino, Morgan Davies, Aidan Scott, Langley Kirkwood, Jeff Ward, Celeste Loots, Alexander Maniatis, McKinley Belcher III, Craig Fairbrass, Steven Ward, Chioma Umeala and Michael Dorman. The first season of One Piece is now streaming on Netflix, so be sure to check out a review from our own Alex Maidy.