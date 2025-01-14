Osgood Perkins says The Monkey is gory to the extreme: “There’s a lot of mess”

The Monkey director Osgood Perkins says the upcoming horror film is gory to the extreme: There’s a lot of mess.”

We’ve got more Osgood Perkins to look forward to with The Monkey, but the director has teased that the upcoming horror film will be very different from Longlegs. Not only that, but it’s going to be gory in an over-the-top way.

If you’re going for comedy then you’re going for extremes. Not subtlety,” Perkins told Empire. “We are guilty of putting far more blood in our human bodies than is really in a human body. When someone explodes in this movie — and a couple of people do — there’s a lot of mess. All the death set-pieces were hard to do. They all have a Rube Goldbergian connectivity — this happens, then this happens, then this happens…” The film has already earned an R rating for “strong bloody violent content, gore, language throughout and some sexual references.” Bring on the exploding humans!

Perkins continued, “I honestly feel f***ing great about [how different The Monkey is from Longlegs]. I can’t think of another morbidly surreal horror comedy that’s also heartwarming and redemptive and stars a bona-fide movie hunk. That’s the best news I can offer to people who liked Longlegs — we make all kinds. Why would anyone want to be fed the same meal every day?

Based on the short story by Stephen King, The Monkeys stars Theo James (The White Lotus) as twin brothers Hal and Bill. After discovering “their father’s old monkey toy in the attic, a series of gruesome deaths start occurring all around them. The brothers decide to throw the monkey away and move on with their lives, growing apart over the years. But when the mysterious deaths begin again, the brothers must reunite to find a way to destroy the monkey for good before it takes the lives of everyone close to them.” Written and directed by Osgood Perkins, the film also stars Tatiana Maslany (She-HulkAttorney at Law), Elijah Wood (Maniac), Christian Convery (Sweet Tooth), Colin O’Brien (Wonka), Rohan Campbell (Halloween Ends) and Sarah Levy (Schitt’s Creek).

The Monkey will hit theaters on February 21st.

Source: Empire
