out of darkness review

PLOT: In the Old Stone Age, a disparate gang of early humans band together in search of a new land. But when they suspect a malevolent, mystical being is hunting them down, the clan are forced to confront a danger they never envisaged.

REVIEW: When choosing a debut film, it takes a certain amount of cajónes to choose one set during the Paleolithic era. Just from a budget standpoint, the task seems impossible. But add in the difficulties of getting an audience to connect with your story, and it seems like something only a crazy person would do. But somehow director Andrew Cumming really pulls it off. In fact, I was shocked to discover that this was made by a first-timer because there’s such a command of the screen. Though, I’d argue that Out of Darkness is more of a story of survival than a straight-up horror film.

The story follows six people during the Stone Age, as they venture across a harsh landscape, in search of a new home. They struggle to find food, and the bonds within the group are frayed. It doesn’t help when a mysterious creature appears and starts to pick them off at night. It’s a basic premise but it works. There’s a good amount of tension and rarely loses its intrigue. I wanted to see these people finish their journey and start a new life.

The performances are mostly good and the ones that aren’t are still passable. The fact that it’s in a foreign language helps to mask some of the awkward exchanges. Only the keenest observer will notice anything’s amiss. It’s Safia Oakley-Green‘s film and she absolutely owns it as Beyha. She was able to convey so much while saying very little, which is a massive skill set for this type of role. She’s quiet yet commanding and it’s completely believable that she has it in her to take charge of the situation. I was shocked to learn that this is her first film, as she feels like a veteran. Can’t wait to see her do more.

Others fall into pretty stereotypical archetypes but I enjoyed the changes. Geirr (Kit Young) serves as Beyah’s only true friend yet, despite the harsh events, he becomes softer as the story progresses. Everyone in the group has these established roles, and yet their paths stray far from what is expected of them. This further showcases the really solid script from Ruth Greenberg. There are some aspects I found to be a little tired but it mostly kept me on my toes.

The cinematography in Out of Darkness is top-tier, with a great understanding of how to utilize darkness to enhance the mood. I loved the opening scene by the campfire, as they cut to each person the tale is concerning. There’s an authenticity to nearly every detail that is truly astounding. Whether it’s the massive landscapes that make the land look entirely barren, to the detail of their clothes, it’s hard to believe that this isn’t a much larger epic.

I’ll admit, the twist of the creature’s identity didn’t entirely work for me. They don’t go too ludicrous with it, but it felt a little underwhelming, given how much it was built up. I won’t get into too much detail for fear of spoilers, but it came off as a little preachy. And this continues a trend that I absolutely hate of children being absolutely terrible characters. Young Heron makes really dumb decisions and the message didn’t land because of it. I get what they were going for, but it would require completely ignoring elements of the first hour to make it satisfying. That kid made terrible decisions and nothing will convince me otherwise. But none of it is enough to ruin the overall impact of the rest of the film.

As can be expected, the story is really simple but the tension and cinematography carry it. It feels apropos for a film in this time period to have a “back to the basics” approach. Out of Darkness revels in tension and, much like its characters, never lets the viewer rest. This makes for a heart-pounding 90 minutes and one that will stick with you long after the credits roll.

OUT OF DARKNESS IS IN THEATERS NATIONWIDE ON FEBRUARY 9TH, 2024.