Outer Banks season 4 trailer: Netflix series returns for a two-part season beginning this October

Season 4 of the “action-adventure mystery teen drama” Outer Banks will be reaching the Netflix streaming service in two 5-episode parts, with the first batch of episodes dropping on October 10th and the second half of the season coming along on November 7th. With those release dates right around the corner, a trailer for Outer Banks season 4 has arrived online and can be seen in the embed above.

Created by Josh Pate, Jonas Pate, and Shannon Burke, Outer Banks is set on the islands of the same name off the coast of North Carolina and southeastern Virginia, as well as in the Bahamas. The series follows a tight-knit group of local teens (who call themselves Pogues) struggling to come to terms with the death of their friends after a treasure hunt goes wrong. Some of the characters are also on the run in the Bahamas and back on the trail of gold while the stakes for the rest of the group escalate at home. $400 million is on the line as a newfound secret reunites the group for a new mission in uncharted waters.

Here’s the information on Outer Banks season 4: Following last season’s 18-month flash-forward showing Wes Genrette’s proposal for the Pogues to find Blackbeard’s treasure, Season 4 takes us back in time to the lead-up of that moment. After finding the gold at El Dorado, the Pogues return to the OBX and commit to having a “normal” life. They’ve built themselves a new safe haven, officially dubbed “Poguelandia 2.0”, where they live together and run a fairly successful bait, tackle, and charter tour shop. But after some financial setbacks, John B, Sarah, Kiara, JJ, Pope, and Cleo take Wes up on his offer, drawn back into the “G” game for a whole new adventure. But before they know it, they’re well in over their heads, with dangerous new enemies hot on their heels racing them to the treasure. Meanwhile, their problems are only growing, and they’re forced to question their past, present, and future – who they really are, has it all been worth it, and how much are they willing to risk?

Chase Stokes (John B.), Madelyn Cline (Sarah Cameron), Madison Bailey (Kiara), Jonathan Daviss (Pope), Rudy Pankow (JJ), Carlacia Grant (Cleo), Drew Starkey (Rafe), Austin North (Topper), Fiona Palomo (Sofia), J. Anthony Crane (Chandler Groff), Pollyanna McIntosh (Dalia), Brianna Brown (Hollis Robinson), Rigo Sanchez (Lightner), Mia Challis (Ruthie), and Cullen Moss (Shoupe) star.

Outer Banks is executive produced by the show’s creators Jonas Pate, Josh Pate, and Shannon Burke.

Are you a fan of Outer Banks, and will you be tuning in for season 4? Check out the trailer, then let us know by leaving a comment below.