Ozzy Osbourne was almost cast in the Pirates franchise

Shaaaroonnnn! Why is the rum gone? Even a century removed from the earliest days of the swashbuckler, it seems like every entertainer would probably want to don some pirate gear – heck, why do you think Glenn Close did Hook? And while the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise has lured in some rock legends in the form of Keith Richards (as the father of Johnny Depp’s Captain Jack Sparrow) and even Paul McCartney, it almost had another one: the Prince of Darkness himself, Ozzy Osbourne.

That’s right, Ozzy Osbourne almost had a chance to play a part in Pirates of the Caribbean, but wife Sharon made that idea walk the plank. As she recently revealed, “He got offered to go and read for Pirates of the Caribbean, and I’ve never said this to anyone. And I said no. Now wouldn’t he have been perfect? Because when Johnny…wanted Keith to be a pirate, you remember?”

While there really aren’t a whole lot of pirate movies with rock stars in them, the vibe does feel perfect – and so, yes, Ozzy would have felt right at home on the high seas. Sharon Osbourne didn’t reveal which Pirates of the Caribbean movie her husband was apparently up for, but we could absolutely see him in a role. Unfortunately, we know this will never happen at this point, as Ozzy is currently battling Parkinson’s ahead of what is set to be the final Black Sabbath concert ever. But we’ll always have Trick or Treat…

There, too, is the point that the Pirates of the Caribbean series has been adrift ever since 2017. Word on a sixth installment has been going on for a while and some are more hopeful than others for its future, but right now it’s all a bit choppy.

As of five entries, the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise has grossed $4.5 billion worldwide, with around a third of that coming from its domestic take.

Outside of Ozzy, which other rock stars do you think could have fared well in the Pirates of the Caribbean series? I’d toss The Pogues’ Shane MacGowan in there for sure, but who would you like to see decked out? Share your pick with us below!