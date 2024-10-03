The marmalade-loving bear is the key to finding the City of El Dorado in the latest Paddington in Peru trailer

Grab your marmalade and a red-stained bucket hat because the latest Paddington in Peru trailer is here, and as the title suggests, the lovable bear is about to embark on another grand adventure! Paul King, who directed Paddington and Paddington 2, sits out for this sequel, with music video and commercial director Dougal Wilson taking the helm. Audiences and critics consider the Paddington franchise among the purest cinematic experiences, and the timing for the adorable bear to return could not be better.

Today’s Paddington in Peru trailer finds the affable bear searching for his Aunt Lucy after she mysteriously disappears. During his quest, Paddington learns she left in search of the city of El Dorado, a mythical city made of gold many explorers have longed to discover. With his supportive family at his side, Paddington hires a shifty boatman named Hunter Cabot (Antonio Banderas) to take the search party into the heart of Peru, where Paddington hopes to find his Aunt and bring her back safe and sound. Naturally, things go awry, and before long, Paddington and his friends become part of a search and rescue mission filled with peril, double-crosses, and delicious sandwiches.

Dougal Wilson directs Paddington in Peru from a screenplay by Mark Burton, Jon Foster, and James Lamont, based on a story by Paul King, Simon Farnaby, and Michael Bond. Ben Whishaw returns to voice Paddington, along with Emily Mortimer, Olivia Colman, Jim Broadbent, Julie Walters, and more. Imelda Staunton also voices Aunt Lucy.

Dougal Wilson has his work cut out for him regarding taking over the Paddington reins after Paul King’s Paddington 2 was hailed by many as the greatest movie of all time. Paddington 2 holds a 99% Fresh Critic rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with an audience score of 88%. Thankfully, today’s Paddington in Peru trailer has Wilson’s movie looking positively delightful, high-spirited, warm-hearted, and filled with adventure. Paddington appeals to children and adult audiences alike, with his popularity growing exponentially since his first appearance in the 1958 novel A Bear Called Paddington.

What do you think about the latest Paddington in Peru trailer? Are you excited about the beloved bear’s return? Let us know in the comments section below.

Paddington in Peru opens in theaters on January 17, 2025.