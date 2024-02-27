Paranormal Activity video game coming in 2026

Producer Jason Blum had said the Paranormal Activity franchise went dormant for a while after the release of 2015’s Paranormal Activity: The Ghost Dimension because he felt the series had gotten tired – and it wasn’t his idea to make Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin, a failed attempt at a revival (that he described as “terrible”), back in 2021. He has been open about the fact that he feels there has been “enough already” when it comes to Paranormal Activity movies. But that doesn’t mean the franchise can’t continue in other ways. A few months back, we heard there’s a stage play in development, and now Variety has broken the news that a Paranormal Activity video game will be released in 2026!

A collaboration between Paramount Game Studios and DreadXP, the publisher of the hit horror game The Mortuary Assistant, the Paranormal Activity video game will “ bring the franchise’s groundbreaking found-footage style to horror enthusiasts in surprising new ways, immersing them in a story that expands upon the lore and world of the films. ” The game will be available across multiple platforms and will include “ an advanced version of the Haunt System that will dynamically alter the types and intensity of scares players will encounter based on their actions. ” Development is being headed up by DreadXP co-director and creative director Brian Clarke (DarkStone Digital), who was also the main developer on The Mortuary Assistant.

Epic Pictures CEO and DreadXP producer Patrick Ewald provided the following statement: “ We are thrilled to work with Paramount Game Studios and to have the opportunity to bring the world of Paranormal Activity to gamers everywhere. The films are steeped in rich lore and creative scares, and under the stewardship of creative director Brian Clarke, DreadXP’s Paranormal Activity video game will honor those core tenets and offer horror fans one of our most terrifying games yet. “

Clarke added: “ The success of the Paranormal Activity franchise epitomizes the power and reach of the horror genre. If you thought The Mortuary Assistant was scary, we’re taking what we learned during the development of that title and cranking it up with a more reactive and horrifying haunting system. It’s going to be intense! “

I can’t say the idea of a Paranormal Activity video game gets me as hyped as I was when I heard there was going to be a Friday the 13th, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, or Killer Klowns from Outer Space video game, but it could be interesting.

Would you play a Paranormal Activity video game? Let us know by leaving a comment.

Here’s a teaser for the game: