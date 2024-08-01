Tom Cruise is poised to perform an epic stunt to close the Paris Olympics

What’s the Paris Olympics without a stunt performed by one of America’s balliest celebrities to close the show? According to reports, the Man Without Fear, Tom Cruise, plans to perform a death-defying stunt when the Olympic flag gets delivered to Los Angeles, which will host the 2028 Olympics.

Details about Cruise’s participation in the ceremony remain a mystery. However, L.A. Mayor Karen Bass, who will receive the flag from Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo, says, “Expect a major Hollywood production.”

Sources close to the shadowy stunt say Tom Cruise’s stunt involves the Mission: Impossible actor rappelling down from the top of Stade de France and landing on the stadium field, Olympic flag in hand. The lead-up to the stunt reportedly includes footage of Tom’s airplane ride to the location, then skydiving onto the Hollywood sign. Photos of Tom climbing down the Hollywood sign are circulating online, though footage of his jump remains unseen.

According to sources, Cruise approached the International Olympic Committee about performing a sequence of stunts before the handoff.

The 2024 Olympics are taking the public eye and social media outlets by storm as audiences marvel at the incredible feats of athleticism and sportsmanship. The summer Olympics are a great distraction from other dumpster fires making headlines, giving everyone a sense of pride and camaraderie as talented and deserving individuals compete for the gold.

In one of the summer’s most astounding displays of athleticism, gymnast Simone Biles became the third woman in history to win multiple golds in the all-around! On a more disturbing note, Olympic athletes swam in the Seine after bacteria levels dropped in the Paris river. However, while they’ve swum in worse, many athletes complained the water was unfit for swimming.

“I have no doubts about the quality of the Seine, we’ve swum in worse water,” Cassandre Beaugrand of France, who won the women’s triathlon, told Reuters.

“I’m definitely going to be visiting the bathroom later, I swallowed gallons and gallons of water, so that’s gonna be a fun post-race party,” South Africa’s Jamie Riddle said after the men’s swim. Footage of the swimmers retching after exiting the water is circulating online. Who thought this was a good idea?

Are you looking forward to catching Tom Cruise’s elaborate Olympic stunt? Let us know in the comments below.