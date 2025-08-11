Paul Reiser will star in new comedy series for Fox which he wrote with his son & creator of The Goldbergs

Deadline reports that Paul Reiser (Mad About You) is set to star in a new multi-camera comedy series in the works at Fox Entertainment Studios. He’s teamed up with Adam F. Goldberg, creator of The Goldbergs, to develop the untitled series.

The show follows “ the dysfunctional fallout after the family’s failed-to-launch 20-something son is forced to work alongside his father (Reiser) in the less-than-glamourous New Jersey damaged goods business. ” Reiser is writing the script with Goldberg and his son, Leon Reiser. Reiser and Goldberg will executive produce alongside Nacelle’s Brian Volk-Weiss, Michael Pelmont, and Matt Ochacher. Leon Reiser will serve as a producer.

In a statement, Reiser said, “ So excited to be creating this show with the good people at Fox and my two great partners in crime – Adam F. Goldberg and Leon Reiser. This feels like it’s on its way to be something really special. “

Reiser’s most significant television role was playing Paul Buchman on Mad About You (which received a short-lived revival in 2019). The series followed newlyweds Paul and Jamie Buchman (Helen Hunt), a documentary filmmaker and a public relations specialist, as they navigate marriage, careers, and quirky New York City life—often with neurotic humour, heartfelt moments, and meddling friends and family.

The actor has been much more active on TV lately. He was featured on Netflix’s The Kominsky Method, which scored him an Emmy nomination, and has also appeared on The Boys, Reboot, and Stranger Things, where he plays Dr. Sam Owens. Speaking of Stranger Things, it’s not clear if Reiser has returned for the fifth and final season, but it’s possible he could show up. Netflix’s Ted Sarandos has teased that there won’t be a “dry eye” in the house when the show ends. The season is set to be released in three parts, with the first volume consisting of four episodes set to debut on November 26, followed by the second volume of three episodes on December 25, and the series finale on December 31.