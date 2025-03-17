Is Paul Rudd reprising Ant-Man for Avengers: Doomsday?

Things are being kept tight for now on Marvel’s Avengers: Doomsday, but we should be getting more news and leaks as production is expected to start in the coming weeks. But for now, we can only really speculate on who is coming back, with one of the biggest names confirmed being Robert Downey Jr., controversially cast as Victor von Doom aka Doctor Doom. As for the rest of the cast, they’re fair game to be asked by reporters, something that Paul Rudd recently experienced.



Paul Rudd, who played Scott Lang aka Ant-Man in his own namesake trilogy as well as some other MCU movies, is one of many that has been playing coy, telling Collider, “As far as the Russos, they have my number. They know where I’m at, and that’s all I can say. I don’t really know how to play these things.” Rudd also teased that he may or may not be in London soon, with the city serving as a filming location for Avengers: Doomsday.

Other than Downey Jr., the core cast of this summer’s The Fantastic Four: First Steps (Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn), Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange) and Anthony Mackie (Captain America) are expected to appear in Doomsday.

As for what we know to expect otherwise, the Russos are giving it their all, hoping to top Endgame and Infinity War. As they put it, “We want to beat those younger versions of ourselves. We have to be, right? Because we have to outdo those movies in a way, or we at least have to take you on an equally engaging journey…These movies are an incredible opportunity for us, and they’re an incredible opportunity for audiences. So we’re doing what we can to deliver the experience everyone, I think, hopes for.”

Avengers: Doomsday is slated for a May 1st, 2026 release, with follow-up Secret Wars set for May 7th, 2027.

Who is essential to return for Avengers: Doomsday? Does the movie need the bulk of the Avengers to work or can it get by with only a selection? Give us your take below.