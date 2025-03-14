Russo Brothers debunk leak of Avengers: Doomsday & Avengers Secret Wars concept art: “Nothing spoiling in there”

Marvel fans got an unexpected peek into Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars last week when concept art for the highly anticipated movies was leaked. The concept art was posted (and quickly removed) by Marvel artist Mushk Rizvi, but the damage was done, and fans dissected every image. However, Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars directors Joe and Anthony Russo have denied that the concept art is from their movies.

While speaking with THR, the Russo brothers were asked if fans should be worried about the concept art spoiling the movies. “ No, ” said Joe, “ because that artwork was not from Avengers: Doomsday or Secret Wars. ” Anthony chimed in, “ Nothing spoiling in there. That’s not our concept art. “

Despite the denial, fans aren’t completely buying it, as Disney put out many copyright hits on accounts sharing the art (although it’s still easy to find). It’s also possible that the concept art was done very early in preproduction, well before the Russo brothers were involved in the films. So, they would still be correct in saying this is not “our” concept art.

Production on Doomsday and Secret Wars will kick off soon, and the Russo brothers recently said they wanted to outdo Infinity War and Endgame. “ Absolutely, we want to beat those younger versions of ourselves, ” Joe said. “ We have to be, right? Because we have to outdo those movies in a way, or we at least have to take you on an equally engaging journey. ” Anthony added, “ These movies are an incredible opportunity for us, and they’re an incredible opportunity for audiences. So we’re doing what we can to deliver the experience everyone, I think, hopes for. “