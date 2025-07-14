Movie News

Pedro Pascal talks about being in three movie releases during a six-week period

By
Posted 2 hours ago
pedro pascal

Pedro Pascal capped off the year last fall co-starring in Ridley Scott’s Gladiator II and it seems like he hasn’t been out of the spotlight ever since. The actor has appeared on the small screen for the second season of HBO’s acclaimed series The Last of Us and he’s been building hype for his turn as Reed Richards, aka Mr. Fantastic, in The Fantastic Four: First Steps. Not to mention building hype for his continued Marvel appearances in Avengers: Doomsday. However, Pascal was also previously in the romantic dramedy The Materialists and can also be seen in Ari Aster’s pandemic film Eddington.

The Materialists, Eddington and The Fantastic Four: First Steps all open in a six-week period and IndieWire reports on Pascal’s talk with the Associated Press about this incredible run of projects. Pascal admits he’s enjoying it all as he explains,



It is the best time of my life. Just, I don’t know… look around, and it’s an incredible reflection of… what I’m experiencing right now. I’m having a really amazing time.”

While he’s starred as the villain in a Wonder Woman movie prior, Pascal realizes the weight of being the patriarch of the Fantastic Four, “I think that sometimes the outside will find you, no matter how much you try to protect yourself from it. It just comes with the territory. I think maybe my nerves were bigger than they usually are, and so I think I just was a little bit more sensitive to the love that people have for stories like this, because I know that they wouldn’t exist if it weren’t for the love that people have for these characters.”

Let’s not forget he makes his return to the Star Wars universe in The Mandalorian and Grogu. Pascal is putting it on himself to deliver for his part in the franchises that he has become a part of, “I think that it’s just very important for me that expectations be fulfilled… but I also know that the only way to do that is to give it all my focus and all my heart and my body and my soul and… that was the best I could do.”

Source: IndieWire, Associated Press
Tags: , , , ,

About the Author

EJ Tangonan
News Editor
2,694 Articles Published

Favorite Movies: 80s and 90s action movies, Bruce Lee movies, Jackie Chan read more movies, Die Hard, Back to the Future trilogy, Jurassic Park, Rocky IV, Speed, Terminator 1 & 2 and much more!

Likes: Movies, Acting, Writing, Photoshop, Video Editing, classic Simpsons seasons, Conan O'Brien, read more Bill Burr, plunging into YouTube rabbit holes, french fries and Pepsi and making art on his webpage https://www.deviantart.com/ejtangonan

Latest Pedro Pascal News

See More

Latest Movie News

Load more articles

Shop Merch

Top 10 Movies

  1. Superman
  2. The Odyssey
  3. The Naked Gun (2025)
  4. Weapons
  5. Tron: Ares
  6. The Fantastic Four: First Steps
  7. Nobody 2
  8. The Toxic Avenger
  9. The Smashing Machine
  10. The Black Phone 2

Breaking News

Top Celebrity Stories!