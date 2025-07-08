Silver Surfer heralds the arrival of Galactus in new clip from The Fantastic Four: First Steps

Marvel Studios has released a new clip from The Fantastic Four: First Steps, which features Silver Surfer (Julia Garner) arriving on Earth to announce Galactus’s imminent arrival. “ Your planet is now marked for Death, ” she says. “ Your world will be consumed by the devourer. There is nothing you can do to stop him, for he is a universal force, as essential as the stars. “

After two previous attempts to bring Marvel’s First Family to the big screen fell short, the pressure is on Kevin Feige and Marvel Studios to finally get it right and deliver the adaptation fans have been waiting for. “ I think that there are no four characters that are more important for the history of Marvel, ” Feige said. “ When Disney bought Fox, it was really an unexpected dream come true. It came at the perfect time, to help us launch into a new era. They are Marvel’s First Family, and I really wanted to do them justice. “

The official synopsis for The Fantastic Four: First Steps: “ Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, “The Fantastic Four: First Steps” introduces Marvel’s First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic, Sue Storm/Invisible Woman, Johnny Storm/Human Torch, and Ben Grimm/The Thing as they face their most daunting challenge yet. Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal. ”

The Fantastic Four: First Steps will launch Phase Six of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Matt Shakman (WandaVision) directing from a script by Eric Pearson, Josh Friedman, Jeff Kaplan, and Ian Springer. The film stars Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards, aka Mr. Fantastic; Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm, aka the Invisible Woman; Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm, aka the Human Torch; Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm, aka the Thing; and Julia Garner as the Shalla-Bal version of the Silver Surfer. Additionally, the great Ralph Ineson plays Galactus, the Devourer of Worlds. Paul Walter Hauser, John Malkovich, Natasha Lyonne, and Sarah Niles also joined the cast of the retro-future movie, and Matthew Wood provides the voice of the robot H.E.R.B.I.E.

The film will hit theaters on July 25.