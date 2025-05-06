Movie News

The voice actor behind H.E.R.B.I.E. in The Fantastic Four: First Steps has been revealed

By
Posted 4 hours ago
The Fantastic Four: First Steps, H.E.R.B.I.E.The Fantastic Four: First Steps, H.E.R.B.I.E.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps will finally bring H.E.R.B.I.E. to the big screen. Director Matt Shakman told Empire that H.E.R.B.I.E. is just as crucial to the film as Reed (Pedro Pascal), Sue (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny (Joseph Quinn), or Ben (Ebon Moss-Bachrach).

He’s absolutely as important and as alive as any other member of the cast,” Shakman said. “He’s sometimes a slightly put-upon robot, but he is definitely a member of the family. He’s just so charming and adorable. He is really Reed’s right hand in the lab, capable of assisting him on any sort of experiment, always by his side. whether in New York City or out in space.

Empire also reveals the voice actor behind H.E.R.B.I.E., and it’s one Star Wars fans will almost certainly recognize: Matthew Wood, the sound editor at Skywalker Sound who is best known as the voice of General Grievous. “He’s charming, he’s funny — but he also will break your heart,” Shakman teased. “Which I hope is emblematic of the movie.

Reed Richards created the lovable robot, which first appeared in The New Fantastic Four, a short-lived animated series released in 1978.

The official synopsis for The Fantastic Four: First Steps: “Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, “The Fantastic Four: First Steps” introduces Marvel’s First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic, Sue Storm/Invisible Woman, Johnny Storm/Human Torch, and Ben Grimm/The Thing as they face their most daunting challenge yet. Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal.

The film will hit theaters on July 25th and will launch Phase Six of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with Avengers: Doomsday following on May 1, 2026, Spider-Man: Brand New Day on July 31, 2026, and Avengers: Secret Wars on May 7, 2027. The latest Marvel movie, Thunderbolts*, is now playing in theaters, and you can check out a review from our own Chris Bumbray right here.

Source: Empire
