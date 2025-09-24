Millie Bobby Brown to tumble as Olympian Kerri Strug in the Gia Coppola-directed gymnastics film Perfect

As Stranger Things winds down later this year, Millie Bobby Brown will wave goodbye to Hawkins and her iconic character, Eleven. Never fear, though, she’s already got her next significant role lined up and ready to hit the mat. According to Deadline, Millie Bobby Brown is in final negotiations to play Olympian Kerri Strug in the Gia Coppola-directed biopic Perfect. While a deal is not finalized, sources say the project will likely land at Netflix.

Coppola directs Perfect from a script by Ronnie Sandahl, and Brown produces through her PMCA studio. Nik Bower for Riverstone Pictures and Thomas Benski for Magna Studios join Brown on the production effort, with 30WEST executive producing.

Famously known as a member of the “Magnificent Seven,” Strug dominated the gymnastic scene in 1996. She was essential to landing the gold medal after performing a vault on an injured ankle. The photograph of her perfect landing “went viral,” as much as something can back then. Another photo of Strug’s coach carrying her off the mat is just as iconic.

Before Millie Bobby Brown springs into action for Perfect, she recently wrapped production for Enola Holmes 3, starring Brown, Henry Cavill, and Helena Bonham Carter. The cozy mystery film takes Enola on her most mysterious and dangerous case yet, obviously. Brown will also start pre-production on The Girls I’ve Been, from writer Tess Sharpe. It revolves around a con artist named Nora who uses her powers of persuasion and impersonation to get herself and her friends out of dangerous situations. Finally, Brown’s other pre-production project is Just Picture It. This comedic romance follows two carefree college students who experience a strange phenomenon when their phones show them pictures from ten years in the future.

Do you remember Kerri Strug's rise in popularity? I sure do! My mother and sister were obsessed with gymnastics in the '90s, and I remember Strug's iconic moment being huge for them and the rest of the Olympic community. I'm curious to learn what sort of training Brown will complete or if they'll use a seasoned gymnast to film Strug's more emblematic scenes.