Peter Pan’s Neverland Nightmare trailer: horror version of Peter Pan reaches theatres next year

A trailer has been released for Peter Pan’s Neverland Nightmare, which is part of the Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey cinematic universe

By

Jagged Edge Productions and ITN Studios are building The Twisted Childhood Universe, which will consist of horror movies inspired by children’s stories. Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey and Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey 2 got the universe started, paving the way for Bambi: The ReckoningPinocchio: Unstrung, and Peter Pan’s Neverland Nightmare (not to mention Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey 3), building up to the crossover movie Poohniverse: Monsters Assemble. Written and directed by Scott Chambers, who is also producing all of these Twisted Childhood movies, Peter Pan’s Neverland Nightmare has unveiled its trailer today, and you can check it out in the embed above!

The film follows Wendy Darling as she strikes out in an attempt to rescue her brother Michael from “the clutches of the evil Peter Pan.” Along the way she meets Tinkerbell, who in this twisted version of the story will be seen taking heroine, convinced that it’s pixie dust.

Jeffrey told our friends at Bloody Disgusting, “This is tonally an extremely darker film to Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey. When dealing with children being abducted, it felt right. All of the films from our Poohniverse will feel different from the last. So, if one isn’t for you, then maybe the next will be. Peter Pan is the most vicious of them all. He is twisted, cruel and cunning.

Martin Portlock (Scream of the Wolf) plays Peter Pan and is joined in the cast by Megan Placito (Doctors) as Wendy Darling. Also in the cast are Peter Desouza-Feighoney (The Popes Exorcist), Kit Green (The Blazing Cannons), Nicholas Woodeson (Skyfall), Kierston Wareing (Fish Tank), Olumide Olorunfemi (Venom: Let There Be Carnage), Teresa Banham (No One Gets Out Alive), Charity Kase (RuPaul’s Drag Race UK), and Campbell Wallace (Anne). It has already been confirmed that Placito will be reprising the role of Wendy Darling in Poohniverse: Monsters Assemble, which also feature the likes of Pooh, Tigger, Rabbit, Owl, Piglet, Pinocchio, Sleeping Beauty, Bambi, The Mad Hatter, Peter Pan, and Tinkerbell.

Chambers is producing Peter Pan’s Neverland Nightmare alongside Rhys Frake-Waterfield, the director of the Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey films. The film is expected to receive a theatrical release sometime in 2025.

What did you think of the trailer for Peter Pan’s Neverland Nightmare? Will you be following along with all of the The Twisted Childhood Universe movies? Let us know by leaving a comment below.

Tags: , , , ,
icon More Horror Movie News
A trailer has been released for Peter Pan's Neverland Nightmare, which is part of the Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey cinematic universe
Peter Pan’s Neverland Nightmare trailer: horror version of Peter Pan reaches theatres next year
Teaser trailer has been released for the Mickey Mouse horror film Screamboat, where Terrifier's David Howard Thornton plays Steamboat Willie
Screamboat teaser trailer offers a preview of Mickey Mouse horror film starring Terrifier’s David Howard Thornton
Writer/director Parker Finn's horror sequel Smile 2 is reportedly longer than its predecessor, with a 2 hour+ running time
Smile 2 reportedly has a 2 hour+ running time
Nesta Cooper is set to star in and write the Bethany C. Morrow adaptation MEM, which deals with zombie-like creatures
Nesta Cooper to write and star in sci-fi thriller MEM, about a scientist creating zombie-like creatures
View All

About the Author

15864 Articles Published
facebook

Cody is a news editor and film critic, focused on the horror arm of JoBlo.com, and writes scripts for videos that are released through the JoBlo Originals and JoBlo Horror Originals YouTube channels. In his spare time, he's a globe-trotting digital nomad, runs a personal blog called Life Between Frames, and writes novels and screenplays.

Latest Peter Pan News

Latest Horror News

Horror Movie Reviews
Review of the slasher movie Stream, which features FX by the director of Terrifier and has several genre icons in the cast

Stream Review

Review of the slasher movie Stream, which features FX by the director of Terrifier and has several genre icons in the cast

Load more articles