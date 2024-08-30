Peter Pan’s Neverland Nightmare trailer: horror version of Peter Pan reaches theatres next year

Jagged Edge Productions and ITN Studios are building The Twisted Childhood Universe, which will consist of horror movies inspired by children’s stories. Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey and Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey 2 got the universe started, paving the way for Bambi: The Reckoning, Pinocchio: Unstrung, and Peter Pan’s Neverland Nightmare (not to mention Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey 3), building up to the crossover movie Poohniverse: Monsters Assemble. Written and directed by Scott Chambers, who is also producing all of these Twisted Childhood movies, Peter Pan’s Neverland Nightmare has unveiled its trailer today, and you can check it out in the embed above!

The film follows Wendy Darling as she strikes out in an attempt to rescue her brother Michael from “the clutches of the evil Peter Pan.” Along the way she meets Tinkerbell, who in this twisted version of the story will be seen taking heroine, convinced that it’s pixie dust.

Jeffrey told our friends at Bloody Disgusting, “ This is tonally an extremely darker film to Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey. When dealing with children being abducted, it felt right. All of the films from our Poohniverse will feel different from the last. So, if one isn’t for you, then maybe the next will be. Peter Pan is the most vicious of them all. He is twisted, cruel and cunning. “

Martin Portlock (Scream of the Wolf) plays Peter Pan and is joined in the cast by Megan Placito (Doctors) as Wendy Darling. Also in the cast are Peter Desouza-Feighoney (The Popes Exorcist), Kit Green (The Blazing Cannons), Nicholas Woodeson (Skyfall), Kierston Wareing (Fish Tank), Olumide Olorunfemi (Venom: Let There Be Carnage), Teresa Banham (No One Gets Out Alive), Charity Kase (RuPaul’s Drag Race UK), and Campbell Wallace (Anne). It has already been confirmed that Placito will be reprising the role of Wendy Darling in Poohniverse: Monsters Assemble, which also feature the likes of Pooh, Tigger, Rabbit, Owl, Piglet, Pinocchio, Sleeping Beauty, Bambi, The Mad Hatter, Peter Pan, and Tinkerbell.

Chambers is producing Peter Pan’s Neverland Nightmare alongside Rhys Frake-Waterfield, the director of the Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey films. The film is expected to receive a theatrical release sometime in 2025.

What did you think of the trailer for Peter Pan’s Neverland Nightmare? Will you be following along with all of the The Twisted Childhood Universe movies? Let us know by leaving a comment below.