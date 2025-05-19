Wes Anderson’s The Phoenician Scheme debuts at Cannes. Check out the first reactions here

Wes Anderson is schemin’ up something, as his latest film, The Phoenician Scheme has just had its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival. So how did it fare at the world’s most famous fest and does it have a shot at the Palme d’Or?
The way it sounds, The Phoenician Scheme is very much a Wes Anderson movie; that might sound vague and non-descriptive but you know exactly what we mean when we say that. With that, we seem to be looking at more of the same, which isn’t a slight at all. Indeed, if there’s one director whose visual style we want to continue to feast on, it’s Anderson.
Even still — and despite a six-minute standing ovation — a number of people who caught the premiere of The Phoenician Scheme are taking issues with the point that it’s just not doing enough to stand out from Anderson’s other movies. How that will actually impact one’s viewing is really up to the individual in this case.
One thing I’m most excited about so the The Phoenician Scheme is the ensemble cast, which sees plenty of Wes Anderson alum returning, including Benicio del Toro, Tom Hanks, Bryan Cranston, Scarlet Johansson, Benedict Cumberbatch, Willem Dafoe, and Bill Murray, who sat the rare movie out last time around with Asteroid City. Newcomers include Mia Threapleton and Michael Cera, who evidently fits into a Wes Anderson film as well as we expected. The story finds these actors and more tangled in with businessmen, nuns, assassins, and more.
The Phoenician Scheme marks the return of Wes Anderson to Cannes, having sat it out with his previous feature, The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar, going straight to Netflix. The film is in competition for the coveted Palme d’Or, which Asteroid City was also in the running for in 2023. Like that movie, The Phoenician Scheme comes from Focus Features. The film opens on May 30th.
What do you make of the first reactions to Wes Anderson’s The Phoenician Scheme right out of Cannes? Will you be seeing it on opening weekend?