Pierce Brosnan says he could still play James Bond “in a pinch”

Never Say Never Again? While it looked like the Pierce Brosnan era came and went in the wake of the franchise’s reboot with Daniel Craig, things seem a little more flexible now. With Amazon now owning the rights to the James Bond franchise and actively working on a new direction for the series, fans are hoping the now seventy-one-year-old Brosnan might get one more kick at the can. While promoting his new TV series, MobLand, in which he co-stars against another popular choice to play 007, Tom Hardy, Brosnan was asked on The Today Show if he thought he could still play the role.

“In a pinch,” he said, adding, “Let’s see where the wind takes us. Let’s see what happens. They know where to find me…why not?” While it seems likely Amazon will want to choose a young actor to usher us into a new era of 007, a lot of Bond fans think Brosnan deserves a proper send off. His departure as Bond was highly controversial, as all of his films had been major hits, and he was eager to reprise the role. While the producers understandably figured the series needed a refresh in the wake of Die Another Day (which was still the highest-grossing Bond film of all time up to that point), many felt Brosnan was shafted by the producers. In fact, Brosnan himself took issue with the fact that he was dismissed from the role via a phone call from the Broccoli family saying, “I was utterly shocked and just kicked to the kerb with the way it went down.”

With the Broccoli family now out of the picture, Brosnan suddenly seems way more open to the idea of reprising his role for one final go-round. Whether or not it should happen is another thing. Part of me thinks Amazon needs to somewhat reinvent the franchise in the same way the Broccoli family did with Casino Royale, but I also hated the way Brosnan was treated, as he deserved a proper send-off. A one-off with all the trimmings might rectify a huge injustice.

