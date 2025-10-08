Alan Ritchson and Kevin James become fast friends in the trailer for Playdate

Isn’t it exciting when you make a new friend? Kevin James is about to see just how exciting it can get when Alan Ritchson enters his life in the new trailer for Prime Video’s original action comedy Playdate. In addition to Alan Ritchson and Kevin James, the film features a cast that includes Sarah Chalke, Alan Tudyk, Benjamin Pajak, Banks Pierce, Hiro Kanagawa, with Stephen Root and Isla Fisher. Luke Greenfield, director of The Girl Next Door and Let’s Be Cops, helms the film from a script by Neil Goldman.

The official synopsis reads,

“When recently unemployed accountant Brian (Kevin James) agrees to a playdate with charismatic stay-at-home dad Jeff (Alan Ritchson) and their sons, he expects an easy afternoon of small talk and football tossing. Instead, he’s thrust into a chaotic scramble to stay alive as they are pursued by a ruthless team of mercenaries. Brian stumbles through one ridiculous obstacle after another, his zero tactical skills a stark contrast to Jeff’s oddly prepared demeanor. Director Luke Greenfield (Let’s Be Cops, The Girl Next Door) hilariously collides suburban dad life with high-stakes thrills, transforming an ordinary afternoon into an absurd action-packed adventure where minivan mayhem meets professional hitmen.”

The film is produced by Luke Greenfield, Jason Benoit, Sean Patrick O’Reilly, Mark Fasano and Jeffrey Greenstein. Meanwhile, Alan Ritchson, Dan Spilo, Neil Goldman, Michelle Meyers, Alexis Garcia, Matthew Goldberg, Lee Broda and Jamal Sannon are all on board as executive producers.

The film will be available to stream on Prime Video starting on November 12.

Ritchson can also be seen in the upcoming silent revenge film, Motor City. Our own Chris Bumbray had a blast with it, saying in his review, “We’ve all seen revenge movies about wrongly accused badasses, but the execution is what makes this truly unique, with it having been invited to both TIFF and the lofty Venice International Film Festival. […] While the idea of a dialogue-free action movie might not be everyone’s cup of tea, I found myself riveted by the craft demonstrated by Ponciroli. Given Ritchson’s rising fame, this could be a movie people talk about for years.”





