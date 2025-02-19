Playdate: Rashida Jones to direct a story of psychological warfare

The screenplay for Playdate landed in second place on the 2024 edition of the Black List, and Rashida Jones is set to direct the film

Rashida Jones has over 80 screen acting credits to her name and may be best known for her roles in the likes of Parks and Recreation, Sunny, The Social Network, Celeste & Jesse Forever, and/or I Love You, Man. She’s also a writer, having worked on the likes of Toy Story 4, The Other Black Girl, an episode of Black Mirror, and the aforementioned Celeste & Jesse Forever – and she’s a director, having directed episodes of Roar, #BlackAF, Angie Tribeca, and Hot Girls Wanted: Turned On. She also co-directed the documentary Quincy, about her father, record producer and composer Quincy Jones. A couple of months ago, it was announced that she is co-writing a new Tom and Jerry movie, and now, Deadline has revealed that she’s set to direct a film called Playdate .

For this film, Jones will be bringing a script by Danish writer Marie Østerbye to the screen. The 97 page script landed in second place on the 2024 edition of the Black List, an annual survey of the most-liked unproduced motion picture screenplays, and you can read a review of it HERE. Deadline was informed that the story digs into what happens when a playdate erupts into full scale psychological warfare as two mothers confront the damage of childhood bullying, while their daughters engage in mind games of their own .

If you’re not familiar with Marie Østerbye’s work, Deadline notes that she’s known for contributing to “ all seasons of Netflix’s Rita, including the fifth and final, for which she acted as showrunner. She’s also written or consulted on TV shows such as The Nurse, The Rain, When the Dust Settles, Snow Angels, and Splitting Up Together. She was also the co-creator and showrunner of Deliver Us, a dark psychological thriller awarded Best Television Series in Denmark and the Le Reflet d’Or for Best International Television Series, and has written features including the comedy Almost Perfect and the Swedish Netflix original Thank You, I’m Sorry. Østerbye also recently penned the script for Danish political thriller Kingmaker. “

Jessica Elbaum and Will Ferrell are producing Playdate for Gloria Sanchez.

Are you interested in seeing how Rashida Jones is going to bring Playdate to the screen? Have you read Marie Østerbye’s script? Let us know by leaving a comment below.