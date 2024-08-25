POLL: What Was The Best Deadpool & Wolverine Cameo?

Now that Deadpool & Wolverine’s been out for just over a month, the cameos are fair game, so it’s time for us to turn it over to our readers and have them vote on what they think the movie’s best cameo is. Is it Wesley Snipes as Wolverine, Channing Tatum as Gambit, or any other ones? It’s time to have your say via the poll below!
What’s the best cameo in Deadpool & Wolverine? Take the poll and let us know!
