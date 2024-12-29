Poll: What was the Best Movie of 2024?

With 2024 drawing to a close, we want to know what our readers think the best movie of 2024 is.

In just a couple of short days, 2024 will draw to a close. With that in mind, this week we’ve run articles listing our favorite films of the year, as well as our favorite horror films of the year, but now it’s time for you, dear readers, to have your say. Indeed, it’s been a strange year. With the dual WGA/SAG strikes last year, the supply chain of films cooled down a bit. While the year got off to a fantastic start, with Dune Part II, Godzilla x Kong: The New Era, and several other movies being blockbusters, the first half of the summer of 2024 was disastrous. Audiences didn’t seem to want to check out the first crop of would-be blockbusters the studios put out, with the under-performance of The Fall Guy, Furiosa, and Horizon Part I (whose sequel has yet to be released) casting a chill over the industry. The unlikely saviour seemed to be Will Smith and Martin Lawrence, whose Bad Boys: Ride or Die reinvigorated the box office, with Inside Out 2, Deadpool & Wolverine and several other movies being smash hits.

The fall ended up being more of a mixed bag, with Beetlejuice Beetlejuice a smash, but Joker Folie a Deux bombed badly, while the third Venom movie underperformed. Yet, once again, an unlikely blockbuster, Wicked, seemed to reinvigorate the box office, and its ending on a strong note, with diverse fare (from animated films to musicals to gothic horror like Nosferatu) all performing well. But what was the best movie of 2024? We want to know your thoughts, so take our poll below and let us know!