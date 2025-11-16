Poll: What’s the best Edgar Wright movie?

Edgar Wright is one of the best directors in the biz. Sure, I may not have loved his Stephen King adaptation, The Running Man (although our own Tyler Nichols was a much bigger fan), but every movie he puts out is really worth watching. Oddly, his films tend to land in one of two camps for me. Often, I love them unreservedly to the point of obsession when I see them (such as Shaun of the Dead, Hot Fuzz, and Baby Driver), but sometimes they just don’t hit the way I expected them to. Such was the case when I first saw Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, which most would hold up as one of his best (if not the best) films, a view I eventually agreed with after seeing it a few more times. Who knows, maybe that will be the case with The Running Man too?

At any rate, Wright is a master and has been ever since his first foray into directing. While many would say he got his start with Shaun of the Dead, he actually directed two seasons of a great show called Spaced, which is where he first hooked up with Simon Pegg and Nick Frost, and it has the same kind of humour as his later Three Flavours: Cornetto trilogy. Of course, Shaun of the Dead and Hot Fuzz are masterpieces (The World’s End is great too – if not quite the classic the first two are). Wright’s made a name for himself as one of the most uncompromising directors in he business, with him famously opting out of Marvel’s Ant-Man when it became apparent he wouldn’t have much in the way of creative control. Let’s also not forget some of his more underrated works, such as his great documentary, The Sparks Brothers, which introduced me to the music of Sparks, with whom I became a major fan during the pandemic (it was also fun to interview them).

Anyway, here’s our poll – vote for your favorite Edgar Wright movie and let us know why in the comments!

