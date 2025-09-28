POLL: What’s the Best Paul Thomas Anderson Movie?

One Battle After Another is currently on its way to topping the weekend box office and ranks among the most well-reviewed movies of the year. Many are calling it one of director Paul Thomas Anderson’s best films, although given how many amazing movies he’s made, it’s hard to say definitively which is the best. I gave it a go yesterday with my Paul Thomas Anderson movies ranked list, but now it’s time to leave it to our JoBlo readers.

So, which Paul Thomas Anderson movie is the best? Anderson was one of a crop of directors who emerged from the Sundance Film Festival in the nineties, with his first feature, Hard Eight, premiering there in 1996. It wasn’t much of a hit, but the right people saw it, leading New Line Cinema to greenlight his seventies porn epic, Boogie Nights. It became a major success, with many considering it one of the best films of the nineties. His follow-up, Magnolia, was a bit more divisive but still widely praised, while Punch-Drunk Love earned star Adam Sandler acclaim as a leading man outside his Happy Madison comedies.

Yet, it was There Will Be Blood that arguably established P.T. Anderson as a filmmaking giant, with him giving star Daniel Day-Lewis one of his defining roles. Since then, his movies have been raved about by critics but tended not to perform all that well financially. That appears to be changing with One Battle After Another, which sports a blockbuster budget, action scenes, and looks set to become the highest-grossing P.T. Anderson movie when all is said and done. But is it his best? Take the poll below and let us know!