Poll: What’s Your Favorite James Cameron Film?

In just a few weeks, the latest James Cameron epic, Avatar: Fire and Ash, hits theaters. A lot is riding on this new entry, with Disney hoping it can match the massive success of its predecessors. After all, the first two films currently sit as the first and third highest-grossing movies worldwide.

Cameron has long discussed making at least two more sequels, with Avatar 4 and Avatar 5 already in development. But he’s also been upfront: with budgets this enormous, the films need to earn big. If Fire and Ash doesn’t make enough to justify parts four and five, Cameron has said he’s willing to walk away.

Why You Should Never Bet Against James Cameron

History shows that doubting Cameron is usually a mistake. Titanic infamously faced predictions of disaster in 1997, only to become the biggest movie of all time. He repeated that feat with Avatar in 2009 — a film many assumed would be his downfall. And when Avatar: The Way of Water opened, plenty of people predicted a flop… yet it soared.

Love him or not, Cameron has a unique sense of what audiences want, and it’s been that way his entire career.

What Is James Cameron’s Best Film?

With a brand-new Cameron movie on the horizon, this is the perfect moment to look back at his entire filmography. And choosing his best movie is no easy task. He’s got multiple stone-cold classics, including:

The Terminator

Aliens

Terminator 2: Judgment Day

And if we’re being honest, Titanic, True Lies, and The Abyss are classics too.

