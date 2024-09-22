With Transformers One earning the best review in the franchise’s history, we want to know how you think it ranks in the pantheon of Transformers films. Is it better than the very best of the Michael Bay films? Does it outrank the critically acclaimed Bumblebee? Is it even better than the animated classic, Transformers: The Movie? Let us know by taking the poll below!
Poll: What’s Your Favorite Transformers Movie?
With Transformers One now in theaters, we want to know what you think the best Transformers movie is!
More Movie News
Transformers One: Director Josh Cooley on why Chris Hemsworth took over as Optimus Prime from Peter Cullen
Poll: What’s Your Favorite Transformers Movie?
Chris Columbus reveals how Macaulay Culkin impacted Harry Potter
Box Office Update: Transformers One and The Substance struggling to find an audience
Follow the JOBLO MOVIE NETWORK
Follow us on YOUTUBE
Follow ARROW IN THE HEAD
Follow AITH on YOUTUBE