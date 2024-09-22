Poll: What’s Your Favorite Transformers Movie?

With Transformers One now in theaters, we want to know what you think the best Transformers movie is!

With Transformers One earning the best review in the franchise’s history, we want to know how you think it ranks in the pantheon of Transformers films. Is it better than the very best of the Michael Bay films? Does it outrank the critically acclaimed Bumblebee? Is it even better than the animated classic, Transformers: The Movie? Let us know by taking the poll below!